Victoria and David Beckham's £16m private superyacht has its own jacuzzi

The Beckham family have counted Miami among their homes for several years, embracing the coastal lifestyle with picturesque boat trips.

Victoria and David chose to invest in their own yacht back in 2022, but they have since upgraded it to one triple the value with amenities that are out of this world.

© Victoria Beckham Victoria and David often share pictures of their boat trips off the Miami coastline

Estimated to be worth £5 million, the first yacht that the former Spice Girls star and the England footballer purchased was thought to be the Riva '90 Argo. As well as a sleek external appearance, features of the 100-foot vessel included several sundecks and interiors decorated with polished wood and metal surfaces.

The hull also boasted the word 'Seven' in reference to David's England squad number and his daughter Harper's middle name, which was replicated on his new boat – suggesting it is owned and not chartered.

The couple reportedly bought their first boat in 2022

By comparison, the Riva 130 Bellissima, estimated to be worth £16 million, offers Victoria and David three decks, an alfresco lounge, a jacuzzi and a swim platform. It also has a 20 square-metre garage with room for water toys to keep Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper entertained should they join their famous parents, such as a tender, a jet-ski and Seabobs.

Any fans of Below Deck can imagine the luxury lifestyle that goes hand-in-hand with this kind of superyacht!

© Getty The Beckhams upgraded their boat to a £16 million vessel

Earlier this year, the couple were pictured soaking up the sunshine on the deck, with Victoria wearing a black strapless mini dress and shielding her eyes from the sun with a matching cap. Meanwhile, David displayed his tattoos in blue shorts and a white T-shirt.

The Beckhams also recently hosted friends Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber for a cruise off Florida. Victoria once again sported her signature little black dress, while Cindy showed off her model figure in white linen trousers, a navy shirt and a white sun hat.

© Instagram Supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande joined the Beckhams on their yacht recently

The appearance comes shortly after Victoria and David purchased a new waterfront home near Cindy and Rander.

The £60 million property on North Bay Road – a neighbourhood that has attracted stars such as Matt Damon and Jennifer Lopez in the past – features nine bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a gym, a home cinema, an infinity pool, a rooftop lounge, a spa and a waterfront deck where they can moor their boat.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside he Beckhams' incredible worldwide property portfolio

When they're not holidaying in Miami, the couple also have a £31 million Holland Park townhouse and a £12 million Cotswolds country bolthole.

PHOTOS: Billionaire showdown: Inside the superyachts owned by Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg & more