Vogue Williams drops huge baby hint with new 'G' necklace Vogue and husband Spencer Matthews welcomed their daughter last week

It's been almost a week since Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews welcomed a daughter into their family – and they still haven't revealed her name.

However, Vogue dropped a huge hint on Tuesday that their little girl's moniker could start with the letter G thanks to a simple piece of jewellery.

MORE: Vogue Williams reveals £140 feature in baby daughter's room - and it's so cosy

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews answer quick-fire questions ahead of second child

In a clip posted to her Instagram Stories, Vogue sported a delicate gold necklace with the initials, T, to represent her son Theodore, and G, which could perhaps reference the name of her baby girl.

After teasing fans recently about what she has called her second child, Vogue revealed that she and Spencer came to a decision "quite early on."

Vogue Williams is now wearing a G on her necklace

SEE: Spencer Matthews pays sweet tribute to wife Vogue after welcoming baby girl

She previously told HELLO!: "There were two names - I loved one and Spenny loved one and he vetoed mine and I kind of vetoed his, but it's going to be her middle name. I do quite like it, it's just not my favourite for a first name." Speaking of the name they decided on, she said: "I love it and I'd love to be called it myself, it's such a cool name."

HELLO! exclusively revealed that their daughter was born at 9.30pm Wednesday 22 July, weighing 7lbs8oz. Proud new mum Vogue exclusively told HELLO!: "I am bursting with happiness that our beautiful girl has finally arrived."

Proud dad Spencer posted this cute photo

Proud dad Spencer joked: "She's perfect, onto the next one." Over on Instagram, Vogue added: "Last night we became a family of four. Our beautiful daughter arrived safely and happily into the world."

Despite the couple only just welcoming another child, Vogue recently revealed to HELLO! that she and Spencer are already making plans for a third – and have baby names in mind!

Earlier this month, Vogue revealed that she is keeping her favourite monikers secret in the hopes she can use them for her future children. "The name I liked got vetoed, unfortunately," she said. But when asked what it was, she responded: "I'm hoping I'll get my name for the next baby."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.