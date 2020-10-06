Gigi Hadid's baby's name and first photo - all we know about model's first child The model and Zayn Malik welcomed their first child in September

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announced the arrival of their baby daughter in September, and the celebrity couple have been keeping a low profile ever since as they enjoy every second with their newborn.

The proud parents have both shared a photo of their daughter's hand following her arrival, and Gigi recently posted a cute candid snapshot of her baby wearing an outfit from Donatella Versace.

However, fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to share the first full picture of their baby daughter, and reveal her name.

Read on to find out everything we know about Gigi and Zayn's baby so far.

Will Gigi Hadid share a first photo of her baby daughter?

Gigi and Zayn are notoriously private about their relationship, and while they might be waiting for the right time to share the first snapshot of their daughter, they could well decide that they want to keep her out of the spotlight.

According to E!, Gigi is keen to raise her child away from the public eye, which might mean that they choose to shield her face from any photos they do share online – a practice many other famous people follow, including Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Miranda Kerr and Jennifer Garner.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their baby daughter in September

What will Gigi and Zayn call their child?

While Gigi and Zayn are yet to reveal the name of their daughter, fans have had fun guessing what the couple have called their baby.

Some of the star's Instagram followers thought that the new parents might opt for the name "Malikinha," while others threw "Maria", "Zagi", and "Zayan" into the mix.

Where will Gigi and Zayn's baby live?

Gigi and Zayn are planning on raising their child for the first few months at the model's family's home in Pennsylvania, where they can enjoy complete privacy.

Gigi's baby has a beautiful nursery

However, Gigi also has a beautiful apartment in New York, and will no doubt spend a lot of time there too.

The star recently shared a glimpse inside her baby's colourful nursery, revealing that there is a handmade baby mobile and a beautiful canvas by artist Austyn, who gifted it to Gigi following her baby's arrival.

Gigi and Zayn are doting parents to their daughter

Gigi's baby's famous relatives

Gigi and Zayn's little girl has been born into a very famous family.

The model's siblings Bella and Anwar are also stars in their own right in the fashion industry, while Anwar is currently dating Duo Lipa.

Gigi with her siblings and dad Mohamed Hadid

Gigi's mum is former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Foster, while her father is property developer Mohamed Hadid.

