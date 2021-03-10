17 fun Easter Egg hunt ideas you need to get the kids eggs-cited even if they are still in lockdown Everything you could possibly need to stage the ultimate Easter egg hunt at home

Easter is on the horizon - If you have little ones at home – or even if you just have big kids in the family - then don’t miss out on the chance to stage a fun Easter Egg hunt at home.

They’ll be delighted after the Easter Bunny has visited and left eggs to find – you can also stage a treasure hunt with clues and riddles and decorate with an Easter theme to add to the fun.

How to organise an Easter egg hunt

All you really need to do to organise an Easter egg hunt is invest in some supplies and make sure the participants are not peeking when you set it all up! It’s super easy - these Easter hunt ideas are great to do on Easter Sunday but you can just as easily stage them on any other day during the Easter holidays. You can hold an outdoor Easter egg hunt in the garden, but it’s just as much fun indoors too if you don’t have outside space.

Keep scrolling for Easter egg hunt ideas you'll want to use now and after the COVID-19 lockdown comes to an end…

Easter egg hunt kit essentials – the egg collecting baskets

Personalised Easter hunt bunny bag, £7.00, Etsy

These are a great idea since you can reuse them after Easter – they’re super cute and personalised with the child’s name

Easter bunny bags 4 pack, £18.99, Amazon

If you don’t want to pit the kids against each other, you can have them working in teams to sort the eggs by colour or give them a colour each to collect. You could have an Easter Relay Race: Each person has to find one egg of each colour and put it in the respective basket before tagging the next person. This way, everyone gets an equal chance of hunting and there's no fighting about who got the most sweet treats. Keep scrolling for Easter egg hunt prize options

Easter Egg hunt clues, riddles and games

20 Easter hunt clue cards, £3.99, Amazon

If you want to keep the fun going that bit longer, these clues are an easy way to add a twist to your traditional egg hunt. You can fold them into empty egg cups or leave them open around the house or garden.

Treasure hunt game, was £29.95 now £22.95, Amazon

If you want to make your Easter egg hunt extra special, this reusable award-winning treasure hunt kit is a great investment.

Easter bunny beanbag toss game, £13.99, Amazon

This is a fun game that could be incorporated into your hunt as a way to win prizes – kids have to throw the included bean bags through the holes to score points..

Easter Egg hunt kit prizes

Chocolate foil covered eggs (1kg), £7.99, Amazon

These foil covered eggs are great to play the Easter relay race mentioned above or just to hide in for a traditional Easter egg hunt.

Fillable plastic Easter egg chicks 36 pack, £9.99, Amazon

You can fill these chick eggs with prizes of your choice, whether chocolate or toys – and kids will love to play with them after the hunt is over.

Easter egg hunt mini plush eggs 12 pack, £14.99, Amazon

These are a great alternative to chocolate Easter egg hunt prizes – each egg contains a cute mini Easter plush to discover

Hachimals spring basket, £14.99, Amazon

This is a great prize for children to find at the end of a treasure hunt. You get 5 Hachimals and three pets so it can easily be shared amongst siblings

Mini fluffy Easter chicks – 36 pack, £11.49, Amazon

How adorable are these mini chicks – they make great prizes and you can also use them as decorations if need be

Easter Egg hunt decoration ideas

Bunny headbands 12 pack, £12.99, Amazon

Your Easter egg hunters need to look the part – there are 12 plush bunny ears here so the whole family will be covered.

Peter Rabbit wooden Easter Egg hunt kit, £30, Amazon

This gorgeous wooden Easter Egg hunt kit contains Peter Rabbit themed props and signs and can be reused year after year

Easter Bunny footprints 60 pack, £6.99, Amazon

Kids can follow these bunny footprints to find prizes, or you can just place them around the house to show he’s paid a visit

Easter stickers – 400 pieces, £10.99, Amazon

These good-value stickers will probably keep you going for a good few years. They’re easily removable once the Easter fun is done so you don’t need to worry about mess

Hanging paper Easter eggs, £6.49, Amazon

These look great hanging from the ceiling or placed strategically around the garden

Happy Easter banner and swirl decorations, £10.99, Amazon

These swirl decorations are great in the garden as they twist in the breeze.

Easter Bunny costume, was £49.99, now £41, Amazon

If you want to add the icing on the Easter cake, then this costume means they can have a visit from the Easter bunny in person!

