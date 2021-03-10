17 fun Easter Egg hunt ideas you need to get the kids eggs-cited even if they are still in lockdown

Katherine Robinson
Wondering how to organise an Easter egg hunt at home during lockdown? We’ve got everything you need to make the ultimate Easter Egg hunt kit: From toy-filled eggs to fun clues and riddles, take a look at some fun ideas you can do with children at home
Easter is on the horizon - If you have little ones at home – or even if you just have big kids in the family - then don’t miss out on the chance to stage a fun Easter Egg hunt at home.
They’ll be delighted after the Easter Bunny has visited and left eggs to find – you can also stage a treasure hunt with clues and riddles and decorate with an Easter theme to add to the fun.
SHOP: 18 best Easter eggs 2021 - from Cadbury to Galaxy, Thorntons
How to organise an Easter egg hunt
All you really need to do to organise an Easter egg hunt is invest in some supplies and make sure the participants are not peeking when you set it all up! It’s super easy - these Easter hunt ideas are great to do on Easter Sunday but you can just as easily stage them on any other day during the Easter holidays. You can hold an outdoor Easter egg hunt in the garden, but it’s just as much fun indoors too if you don’t have outside space.
WATCH: Holly Willoughby giggling over bizarre Easter bunny discussion
Keep scrolling for Easter egg hunt ideas you'll want to use now and after the COVID-19 lockdown comes to an end…
Easter egg hunt kit essentials – the egg collecting baskets
Personalised Easter hunt bunny bag, £7.00, Etsy
SHOP NOW
These are a great idea since you can reuse them after Easter – they’re super cute and personalised with the child’s name
Easter bunny bags 4 pack, £18.99, Amazon
If you don’t want to pit the kids against each other, you can have them working in teams to sort the eggs by colour or give them a colour each to collect. You could have an Easter Relay Race: Each person has to find one egg of each colour and put it in the respective basket before tagging the next person. This way, everyone gets an equal chance of hunting and there's no fighting about who got the most sweet treats. Keep scrolling for Easter egg hunt prize options
Easter Egg hunt clues, riddles and games
20 Easter hunt clue cards, £3.99, Amazon
If you want to keep the fun going that bit longer, these clues are an easy way to add a twist to your traditional egg hunt. You can fold them into empty egg cups or leave them open around the house or garden.
Treasure hunt game, was £29.95 now £22.95, Amazon
SHOP NOW
If you want to make your Easter egg hunt extra special, this reusable award-winning treasure hunt kit is a great investment.
Easter bunny beanbag toss game, £13.99, Amazon
This is a fun game that could be incorporated into your hunt as a way to win prizes – kids have to throw the included bean bags through the holes to score points..
Easter Egg hunt kit prizes
Chocolate foil covered eggs (1kg), £7.99, Amazon
These foil covered eggs are great to play the Easter relay race mentioned above or just to hide in for a traditional Easter egg hunt.
MORE: 12 best Easter decorations for 2021: From Easter trees to bunny wreaths & fairy lights
EASTER HOW-TO: How to make the ultimate Easter bunny biscuits
Fillable plastic Easter egg chicks 36 pack, £9.99, Amazon
You can fill these chick eggs with prizes of your choice, whether chocolate or toys – and kids will love to play with them after the hunt is over.
Easter egg hunt mini plush eggs 12 pack, £14.99, Amazon
These are a great alternative to chocolate Easter egg hunt prizes – each egg contains a cute mini Easter plush to discover
Hachimals spring basket, £14.99, Amazon
This is a great prize for children to find at the end of a treasure hunt. You get 5 Hachimals and three pets so it can easily be shared amongst siblings
Mini fluffy Easter chicks – 36 pack, £11.49, Amazon
How adorable are these mini chicks – they make great prizes and you can also use them as decorations if need be
Easter Egg hunt decoration ideas
Bunny headbands 12 pack, £12.99, Amazon
Your Easter egg hunters need to look the part – there are 12 plush bunny ears here so the whole family will be covered.
SHOP: 12 best Easter hampers to send in 2021: From John Lewis to Fortnum & Mason
RELATED: Marks & Spencer's mouth-watering 2021 Easter eggs send shoppers wild
Peter Rabbit wooden Easter Egg hunt kit, £30, Amazon
This gorgeous wooden Easter Egg hunt kit contains Peter Rabbit themed props and signs and can be reused year after year
Easter Bunny footprints 60 pack, £6.99, Amazon
Kids can follow these bunny footprints to find prizes, or you can just place them around the house to show he’s paid a visit
Easter stickers – 400 pieces, £10.99, Amazon
These good-value stickers will probably keep you going for a good few years. They’re easily removable once the Easter fun is done so you don’t need to worry about mess
Hanging paper Easter eggs, £6.49, Amazon
These look great hanging from the ceiling or placed strategically around the garden
Happy Easter banner and swirl decorations, £10.99, Amazon
These swirl decorations are great in the garden as they twist in the breeze.
Easter Bunny costume, was £49.99, now £41, Amazon
If you want to add the icing on the Easter cake, then this costume means they can have a visit from the Easter bunny in person!
RECIPE: This Chocolate & Popcorn Bark recipe is the early Easter gift you've all been waiting for
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.