Gwen Stefani seen with baby bump as son Kingston shares sweet Mother's Day message Gwen shares three boys with ex Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani is a proud parent to three loving boys - and they no doubt pulled out all the stops to make her Mother's Day memorable on Sunday.

Her eldest son, 14-year-old Kingston, chose to share a sweet throwback photo on Instagram to mark the occasion, posting a picture showing him as a toddler and Gwen with a big baby bump – presumably pregnant at the time with her middle child, Zuma, now 12.

"Happy Mother's Day," he sweetly wrote, along with a red love heart emoji.

Gwen, meanwhile, shared a montage photo showing her with all three boys – Kingston, Zuma, and seven-year-old Apollo – as well as a picture showing her with her own mother. Alongside a love heart, she wrote: "#happymothersday #toallmamas gx."

Gwen, 51, shares her sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The former couple were married for 14 years before their divorce was finalised in 2016. The Bush frontman is also a father to model Daisy Lowe from his previous relationship with Pearl Lowe.

British musician Gavin also shared a post to mark Mother's Day in the US. He shared a photograph of himself and wrote: "HAPPY MOTHER's DAY - we know your worth - we were helpless without you and probably - for the good ones -still leaning now.

"And the single dads who deserve credit for their love and devotion - we salute you - having kids is the greatest adventure - and the torch is the wheel that passes through our hands - let's make life beautiful as much as we can."

In a 2017 interview with The Sun, Gavin made rare comments about his split from Gwen and admitted it was "shocking for everyone". "For me, it was about being solid [for our sons] and silent but respectful of Gwen. That's what it'll be forever," he continued. "Those days were the worst days ever. It's all a bit of a blur."

Gavin, 55, further explained: "We had 20 years together and that in itself is pretty incredible. It's a lifetime. I still think she's incredible. It was a lovely 20 years and we have three amazing children. There were a lot of positives, and with time they'll become more and more obvious."

