20 best pool inflatables for a summer staycation in 2021: Pool toys from John Lewis, Amazon & Sunnylife

Pool toys for the whole family to enjoy. Don't forget to pack your fun inflatables...

Katherine Robinson

You’ve probably got your summer swimwear sorted, your beach tent, the kids' beach shoes – but do you have a pool float? Trust us, if you’re going somewhere with water, you NEED a fun inflatable pool toy!

They’re highly Instagramable, they’re fun, and they just generally elevate your holiday A-game! Which one to choose? Well there are so many – if you can imagine it, there’s probably a pool float already made of it.

Fruit, animals, food, technology – you name it, it’s out there. We’ve rounded up the best pool floats you can buy online for kids, adults and the whole family to enjoy this  – all you have to do is choose!

Best pool floats for adults

mermaid-float

Sunnylife Luxe mermaid pool float, £29, Selfridges

This pretty pool float lets you have your own mermaid moment in the water – and you can use the tail as a head rest for comfy lounging

watermelon-pool-float

Watermelon pool float, £25.02, Amazon

One for the fruit fans – who wouldn’t want to lounge on a juicy slice of watermelon. It just looks so refreshing!

lounger-pool-float

Ghost luxury inflatable lounger, £37.99, Amazon

This lounge bed-style pool float is one of Amazon’s top-rated, with reviewers all raving about how comfy it is. It also has a cup holder for your drinks needs.

pool-hammock

Pool hammock, £11.04, Amazon

Inflatable pool hammocks are growing in popularity as they’re cheap, super portable and require minimal blowing up. Hot tub owners are snapping them up as they let you lounge comfortably withous taking up loads of room. This is Amazon’s top pick.

sun-pool-float

Sunnylife vintage sun pool float, £44, Amara

After something with a bit of class? Sunnylife’s vintage-style durable pool float is crisp white, emblazoned with the word sun, and just looks lovely floating in the pool – as well as being super comfortable

rainbow-drinks-float

Rainbow pool float drink holder, £13.99, Amazon

Okay, so you’ve got yourself the perfect pool float, but what about your drinks? This seriously ups your pool party game and it looks super cute.

unicorn-pool-float

Transparent unicorn pool float, £24.89, Amazon

This is the prettiest unicorn pool float we’ve ever seen! Transparent, filled with sparkles and just so very instagrammable – it’s magic!

pug-float

Pug face floating island, £18.20, Amazon

Pug fans, this one’s for you! It’s huge and can comfortably fit three kids or two adults comfortably – and it’s just adorable!

avocado-pool-float

Avocado pool float, £25.99, Amazon

Now this is fun, a comfy avocado pool float with a removable stone. Take it out and you can lounge on the water comfortably while you throw the stone at your friends and tell them to fetch you a drink. Sounds like a plan!

floating-island

Inflatable canopy island, £116.99, Amazon

This is less a pool float and more a floating island. It’s durable, spacious and perfect for pool parties. The detachable sunshade is a nice touch, as are the two cup holders

flamingo-pool-float

Inflatable flamingo floating island large pool float, £99.95, Amazon

The flamingo is a pool float classic, but we’ve never seen one this huge! It’s big enough to comfortably seat four to six adults – or probably up to 10 kids. It has six cup holders tot if you fancy a spot of lounging with a cool drink.

sloth-float

Sloth pool float, £14.99, Amazon

For those pool days when you feel super lazy, this little guy speaks louder than words. But note - this is a pool float for one person, any more than one and you’ll sink him.

oyster-float

Oyster Sea Shell pool float, £47.99, Amazon

The world is your oyster with this giant shell-shaped pool float – which also features its own ‘lil pear. The maximum weight it holds is 200kg – so this one’s good for a family pile on!

diamond-float

Diamond ring pool float, £18.99, Amazon

Calling all hens – we’ve found the perfect pool float for the bride to be on your hen weekend – a giant inflatable diamond ring you can float on! This could also be a super cute proposal idea :)

lips-float

Rolling Stones deluxe sit on float, £70, Sunnylife

Could this be more rock n roll? The Iconic Rolling stones lips logo recreated as a pool float! You can definitely get satisfaction with this one.

Best pool floats for kids

 

Water Wheel pool float, £24.99, Amazon

wheel-float

Water wheel float, 24.99, Amazon

If you have kids that get bored easily then this pool float is a godsend. Literally hours of fun trying to to run in it like a giant hamster wheel!

swan-baby-float

Swan baby boat, £12.99, Amazon

The swan is a pool float icon and now little ones can get in on the act with this little float. It’s suitable from 6 months to four years and has a sun canopy.

baby-swim-flat

Free swimming baby inflatable, £20.70, Amazon

This Amazon bestseller is great for getting babies used to the water and encourages an ideal swimming position – ie horizontal, not vertical. The small size is good for three to seven months, the large is good for five to 18 months old.

plane-float

Plane pool float with water gun, £14.99, Amazon

How cute is this? A plane-shaped pool float for kids that comes with its own water gun. Little ones will love soaking everyone – sure to keep them entertained for ages.

unicorn-baby-float

Unicorn baby swimming float, £24.99, Amazon

If you’re looking for a pool float to keep babies and toddlers safe in the water and protected from the sun, this is the one – it comes with an added sunshade!

