Heidi Klum's ex Seal's comment about relationship with daughter Leni is too sweet The AGT star and award-winning singer share four children

Heidi Klum and Seal share four children who are growing up quickly - and the former couple are incredibly proud.

Seal tends to keep a low profile on social media and doesn't share photos of his children online, but recently made headlines after being spotted at the US Opens in New York with oldest daughter Leni, 18.

The pair have a very strong bond, and Seal met Heidi when she was just two weeks pregnant with Leni. He went on to officially adopt Leni, whose biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore.

VIDEO: Heidi Klum and Seal's daughters Leni and Lou make rare appearance

During a red carpet appearance with Leni in 2021 for the premiere of The Harder They Fall, Seal had the sweetest words to say about his daughter.

He told Entertainment Tonight of their close bond: "It's always been like this, from the day I met your mother. She [Heidi] was two weeks pregnant with this beautiful woman. We have always had this bond."

Heidi and Seal also share children Henry, Johan and Lou. The couple were married between 2005 and 2014, and the German supermodel has gone on to marry Tom Kaulitz.

Seal is incredibly close to his children

It's been an eventful time for the family, as Leni recently moved out of her mom's home in Los Angeles to relocate to New York City for university.

Heidi recently opened up about the change and admitted that while she is thrilled about the 18-year-old's exciting new adventure, her "heart will be sad" without her daughter at home.

"I am [so proud]," Heidi told ET Online. "You know, she has her head screwed on right. Right now, college is on top of the list. It's not modeling and she's really excited for that next chapter in her life."

Seal and Heidi Klum share four children

The supermodel added: "Unfortunately, she is moving away from home, which is obviously sad but at the same time that she's got enough to go for it.

"She's moving to New York. I started in New York, so she knows New York inside and out because we shot Project Runway there for many years.

"'So, she knows it well because I always move my family to New York when we were still filming. So, I think she's going to have a good time, but my heart will be sad."

