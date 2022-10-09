Julia Roberts praises 'one of a kind' daughter Hazel as she talks about her family life The Pretty Woman actress is a doting mother-of-three

Julia Roberts loves nothing more than being a mom and is incredibly protective over her childrens' privacy.

However, over the weekend, the Pretty Woman star gave a rare insight into her family life as she chatted to CBS News.

The mother-of-three gushed over her teenage daughter Hazel, and how she is a "one of a kind" girl.

VIDEO: Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's incredible love story

Recalling the evening Hazel joined her father, Danny Moder, on the red carpet at Cannes last year, Julia explained that the teen took it all in her stride.

"She is a one-of-a-kind, that girl," said Julia. "We were Facetiming actually right before they went out. And she was lying on the bed, and I said, 'What time is it? What are you guys doing?'

"She goes, 'Oh, Dad's, you know, just putting his tie on. We're getting ready to go.' And I said, 'Oh, are you ready?' 'Yeah.' Like, she didn't really look ready to me, you know, ponytail? And I was, like, 'Hmm, little eyeliner?'

Julia Roberts' daughter Hazel on the red carpet with dad Danny Moder

"She was, like, 'I didn't bring eyeliner, Mom, what are you talkin' about?' It's, like, 'Okay, yeah.' I mean, what eyeliner? (laughs) I mean, who needs eyeliner? Just Cannes! I mean, it's just sweet, just the innocence. She's just with her dad. It's not about anything else."

Julia and Danny shares twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and younger son Henry. During the interview, the actress also revealed that she often debates with her husband over who the children look most alike.

"I always think that they all look like me, and then Danny comes home from work, and I go, 'Oh, you, that's who they look like,'" she said.

Julia and Danny are doting parents to three children

While she admitted that she loves making movies, her home life is front and centre. The Oscar-winning actress confessed during the chat: "It just never consumed me, being an actor. It is my dream come true. But it is not my only dream come true."

When asked about her other dreams, Julia said: "The life that I’ve built with my husband. The life that we’ve built with our children. And that's the best stuff. The point is to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them."

