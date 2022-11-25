12 times Harry Kane was the cutest dad to his adorable kids Harry shares three kids with his wife Katie

He may be tough on the pitch, but Harry Kane is a total softie with his children at home. The England star and team captain shares three kids with his wife Katie Goodland – Ivy, five, Vivienne Jane, three and Louis, one – plus two Labradors, Brady and Wilson.

The Spurs star is clearly immensely proud of his young clan and regularly shares snippets of their family life together via his social media – which boasts a mere 13.3 million followers.

WATCH: Harry Kane treats daughter Vivienne to jaw-dropping Encanto birthday cake

Harry is currently playing in the World Cup in Qatar, but we have no doubt his family are cheering him on – just like the rest of the nation. We've rounded up the striker's most adorable moments with his little ones, and it's fair to say that they are super sweet.

Twinning in England kits

Doting dad Harry posed for a photo with his two daughters, who shared their support for their famous father by wearing the England football kit.

Walks in the wood

The star adventured off into the bluebell woods with his girls, which wife Katie captured in this picturesque snap

Bedtime stories

Harry sweetly read oldest daughter Ivy a bedroom story as she rested on his head with a teddy bear.

Welcoming Louis to the world

Harry and Katie announced the birth of their son Louis with this incredibly touching selfie back in 2020.

Lapland adventures

The Tottenham player treated his daughters to a snow-coated trip to Lapland. Can we come next time, Harry?

Golfing sessions

A man of many talents – Harry taught his girls how to play gold during some downtime away from the pitch.

Family time on holiday

A footballer lifestyle means holidays for a king, which Harry's kids are treated to at the end of the season.

Easter celebrations

Ivy and Vivienne twinned in heart-printed nighties and bunny rabbit ears in this wholesome moment during Easter snapped by their beloved dad.

Selfridges shopping trip

A Selfridges shopping trip? Sign us up. Dad Harry spoiled his brood with a family outing to the glittering department store for a toy haul.

Christmas celebrations

The couple celebrated Christmas with their kids with this festive photo – adorbs.

Vivienne's birth

The Kane's welcomed their middle child Vivienne into the world with this picture, where Harry revealed his wife opted for a water birth.

Bonding with the pups

Not only are they parents to Ivy, Vivienne and Louis, but also to Labradors Brady and Wilson. Clearly, young Ivy is a budding dog person.

