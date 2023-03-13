Gwen Stefani shares the most adorable photo as she welcomes 'newest member of the family' Gwen also co-parents her three sons with ex Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani has been spending more time alongside her husband Blake Shelton, supporting him while he's on his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour.

However, she delighted fans on social media when she shared some exciting news that represented a change to their family dynamic while away from home, a glimpse of which can be seen in the video below.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani shares behind-the-scenes video from Blake Shelton's tour

While Gwen is also a mom to her three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine, they've now welcomed a new addition to the household.

She took to Instagram to share that they'd adopted a cat, holding it up in an adorable photo writing: "Newest member of the family."

Family milestones have definitely been cropping up aplenty in recent days, having gotten to celebrate youngest son Apollo's birthday earlier in the month.

Gwen was one of the first to share her love for her youngest on the day of his birthday last week, posting photos and a sweet tribute on Instagram when she wrote: "My world is so much bigger with u in it, happy birthday, Apollo. I love you so much."

Gwen revealed that the family had welcomed a new cat

It was Gavin's turn to do so last Sunday as he celebrated Apollo's ninth with a sweet shot of him watching his famous dad present him with a marvelous birthday cake.

Covered with several lit candles, Apollo definitely looked delighted as he stood in the middle of an art gallery surrounded by his other friends.

"Happy birthday Apollo - the love of my life," the Bush frontman captioned his photo, receiving a sweet reply from his daughter Daisy Lowe, who wrote: "The sweetest & funniest boy in the world," with many others following suit.

While Gwen and Blake don't have any children together, the country music star has been open about how much he adores being a stepdad to Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

Apollo's parents celebrated him with sweet social media tributes

"There's definitely nothing easy about it," he said during an interview on radio show The Ride with Kimo & Heather in 2021. "I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual biological parent, you know?"

