Gwen Stefani's sons' life-changing weeks ahead involving new baby in family amid latest update The No Doubt hitmaker shares three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani is a doting mom to three sons, who are growing up quickly! The No Doubt hitmaker shares Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

What's more, the trio are set to become uncles for the first time any moment now - as their oldest sibling, Daisy Lowe, is expecting her first child with fiancé Jordan Saul.

Daisy is due to welcome her first child imminently, revealing last week that she was in fact 36 weeks pregnant.

She posted a picture of herself with her blossoming baby bump, and wrote: "36 weeks of growing you".

The British model celebrated Mother's Day in the UK on Sunday, she opened up about becoming a mom for the first time in a heartfelt tribute to her own mother, Pearl Lowe, ahead of giving birth.

In a lengthy message, she wrote: "A love letter to my mum- I’ve always known that you were a very unique mum @pearllowe You wore see stilettos at the school gates & you were always so painfully cool & a good decade or two younger than everyone else’s mum. We listened to Nirvana, Portished, Elastica & Carly Simon together.

Gwen Stefani's sons' sister Daisy Lowe is expecting her baby at any time now!

"You dressed me in lace dresses and dr Marten boots & I haven’t really taken them off since.

"Our bond is so special… You have always been my best friend. I still feel so privileged being your sidekick - you inspired my love of dancing, baking, writing and the importance of laughter!

"You always taught me that honesty is the best policy & Your mothers intuition has always astounded me & now that I’m on my journey into motherhood I have an even deeper appreciation for everything you poured into all of us throughout our lives.

"Thank you mum… every day is Mother’s Day really. I love you more than I’ll ever be able to express through words xxx."

Gwen Stefani shares three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale

While Daisy's baby will make her siblings uncles, her father, Gavin, will become a first-time grandfather.

No doubt Gavin will take his sons to visit their new niece or nephew in the UK once they have been born too.

Gavin Rossdale is a doting dad-of-four

Last year, Gavin shared some lovely photos featuring all four of his children to pay tribute to the "better versions" of him. The doting father had shared the images during Daisy's visit to LA in the summer to mark Father's Day.

He wrote: "Welcome to my world. The best few weeks at home with my better versions of me. "Oh the joy they bring, and yes there's Chewy bottom left, and our super hero Apollo. My love is indeed ocean sized."

Daisy enthused: "Always the best being with you all."

