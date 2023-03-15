Gwen Stefani's sons face challenging time as Gavin Rossdale's fans send support The No Doubt singer shares three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani's three sons are incredibly close to both parents and split their time between the No Doubt singer's home with Blake Shelton, and their dad, Gavin Rossdale's.

At their dad's home, they dote on family pet dog Chewy, who often features in photos on the Bush frontman's Instagram account.

Tragically, Chewy had to go to hospital over the last few days due to an injury caused when he went in for dental work, and Gavin couldn't be more grateful that he is finally on the mend.

Sharing an update of his beloved animal at the hospital, the musician wrote: "This guy is on fentanyl still in hospital.he'd like to thank you for all your good wishes and sweet notes. Love is love home tomorrow. This happened TO him he was injured badly.innocent little dude. Staff here have been amazing - what a job they do."

Fans were quick to send their well wishes to Gavin, with one writing: "I hope the careless person who did this to him is being held accountable and covering the expenses. Fast healing lil Chewy," while another wrote: "I hope he recovers soon. How in the world does it happen that he goes in for dental work and comes out with a dislocated hip?"

A third added: "Awwww this little one! Sending so much love!"

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's dog Chewy has been in their sons lives since they were born

Chewy was the pet dog that Gavin and Gwen shared when they were married, and as a result Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine, have always known life with the adorable pomeranian.

Gavin became the sole caregiver of Chewy after the former couple split in 2016, but Gwen was incredibly close to the pet dog too.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale share three children together

News of Chewy's hospitalization follows shortly after Gwen and Gavin's youngest son Apollo's ninth birthday.

The pair both shared doting messages to their youngest son on his special day. Gwen wrote: "My world is so much bigger with u in it, happy birthday, Apollo. I love you so much." Gavin, meanwhile, penned: "Happy birthday Apollo - the love of my life. The sweetest & funniest boy in the world."

