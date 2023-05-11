NCIS' Eric Christian Olsen's wife has fans seeing double with new family update

Eric Christian Olsen is a devoted family man, and shares three young children with wife Sarah Wright. The NCIS star's wife often shares sweet family updates on social media, giving an insight into their busy lives away from the spotlight.

Most recently, Sarah took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of herself posing with her youngest child, daughter Winter, two, which left fans seeing double!

The sweet mother-daughter photo saw Sarah and Winter wearing matching embroidered sweatshirts and jeans, as they held hands outside in the backyard.

The cute picture was captioned: "Matching with my mini today and she seems slightly excited about it. Mother’s Day embroidered sweatshirts and matching mini’s from @thisisthegreat_ ( Anyone else have a two year old obsessed with Grogu??)"

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "This is the cutest!" while another wrote: "I love her wee smile. My two year old niece thinks she is a teenager and wants to do everything herself. Loves to entertain and sing." A third added: "She is just the perfect blend of you and Eric! So adorable."

Eric and Sarah are also parents to Wyatt Oliver, nine, Esme Olivia, six. The actor has been married to his wife for over ten years, since 2012. They have been together for nearly twenty years, as they met in 2006 on the set of the Fox sitcom, The Loop.

The NCIS actor loves nothing more than spending time with his family when he isn't busy working. Eric previously admitted fatherhood has turned him into a softie.

He also revealed that his co-stars, Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J were role models to him when it came to parenting. "Chris and LL always talked about it — they wrap for the day, and you just drive home because you get to go and see your family," he said.

Eric also told Entertainment Tonight that he realized the true meaning of loving someone unconditionally after having children.

"The most important thing that I learned was kind of the idea of unconditional love. And of course, that doesn’t mean that there’s not boundaries in that love. [There are] boundaries within that love, but the love is unconditional in that you always have this place that is safe."

Family is everything to Eric, who also has a famous brother, David Paul Olsen, who played his stunt double on NCIS: LA. The pair are incredibly close, despite growing up in different places. Eric was born in Eugene, Oregon, while David was born in Moline, Illinois.

What's more, Eric was the one that set up his brother with his now-wife. Daniela opened up to Cassidy Gard about how she met David while on the 2017 red carpet.

"So yeah, I met my husband on set. It's Eric’s brother. He is [Marty], a lot of you might know. [David] is his stunt double but also brother in real life, and so yeah. Eric was just like, 'you have to meet my brother because you like guys that are healthy and workout, and he likes brunettes with big shoulders.' And I was like… 'What? What are you saying?'"

She continued: "But it's great. It's strong. So yeah, I met my husband on set through Eric and kind of had to chase him around a little bit because he is kind of introverted at first until you get to know him, and then I nailed him. Got him and you know, had two children."

