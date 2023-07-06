Prince Harry's 'protective' parenting of Princess Lilibet revealed as father-daughter duo brave crowds

The Duke of Sussex took his two-year-old daughter to enjoy a 4 July parade in Montecito

Prince Harry was every inch a doting dad on Wednesday as he took his two-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet to a 4 July parade in Montecito, not far from the £11million home he shares with Meghan Markle and their children.

In photographs obtained by the MailOnline, the Duke of Sussex, 38, was photographed cradling his toddler through the crowds. Princess Lilibet looked charming in a blue floral dress, wearing her auburn hair in adorable pigtails.

WATCH: Princess Lilibet's first moments captured on film

The Duke effortlessly carried his daughter with one arm, holding her close to his face as she wrapped an arm around her dad's neck. The royal tot rocked cute red buckled shoes and knee-high white socks.

© Instagram Harry lives in Montecito with Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Speaking to HELLO!, body language expert Darren Stanton explained that the way Prince Harry held onto his daughter is telling of his caring approach to fatherhood.

"You can tell how caring he is as a father, and how seriously he takes parenting. From the way he is holding her, I can tell he has a lot of joy in that moment while being protective of her," Darren explains.

© Twitter/Misan Harriman Meghan Markle holding daughter Lilibet during her first birthday party

Prince Harry's outing with his daughter came hours after his father King Charles and stepmother Queen Camilla celebrated their Scottish coronation with a service in Edinburgh.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales were in attendance, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose to remain in the States with their children.

© Netflix The whole family helped Lilibet blow the candle on her cake

"It’s clear he is at his happiest when with his children and Meghan," Darren explained. "He and Meghan show they are very tactile with their children and always have been. "Harry's body language suggests he is very much a hands-on father, and it’s important to him to be that way with his children. He doesn’t hold back from that."

© Misan Harriman Princess Lili on her 1st birthday at Frogmore Cottage

The outing marks the first time Princess Lilibet has been seen in public, other than personal photographs shared in Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries.

One heartwarming photograph of Lilibet aired in episode four that caused particular excitement - it marked the first time the public had caught sight of the Princess' beautiful golden hair that matched her father's.

Prince Harry carries Lilibet

Meghan reflected on what it's like raising two children under three in an episode of her Archetypes podcast released in 2022.

© Netflix Harry kissing newborn baby Lilibet Diana

At the time, she said: "Lili has just started walking. She's a year and a couple of months old. Archie is just three years old – so yeah, I'm in the thick of it, toddling."