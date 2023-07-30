Michelle Obama poses with her family in rare photo amid tragic death of personal chef

The former FLOTUS is incredibly close to her family

Michelle Obama has a close knit family and loves nothing more than spending time with them.

And on Saturday, the former FLOTUS had reason to celebrate, as she marked her beloved mother, Marian Robinson's birthday.

Michelle took to Instagram to share a never-before-seen photo of herself posing alongside her mom and brother Craig, and wrote a heartfelt tribute message in the caption.

It read: "Happy birthday, Mom! I would not be who I am without you, and I am grateful for you each and every day."

The joyful picture follows just days after some deeply sad news in Michelle and her family's personal lives.

On Monday, the couple's personal chef and friend, Tafari Campbell, passed away following a tragic drowning accident, which happened during a paddle boarding excursion in Martha's Vineyard, where Michelle and Barack have a property.

Tafari - a skilled swimmer - was just 45 when he passed away, and his employers shared an insight into their close bond with him in a joint statement.

Michelle and Barack said: "When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House – creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together.

"In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter."

The statement continued: "That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he's gone."

Tafari would have spent a lot of time with Michelle and Barack over the years - along with their daughters Malia, 25, and Sasha, 22. He would have also have known Michelle's mom and brother, who also spent a lot of time at The White House during Barack's time in office.

In fact, Marian was an incredible support for Michelle, especially when it came to helping keep her young daughters grounded during what was a unique time in their childhood.

"Marian didn't understand all the fuss. She was great to have around with the girls," the former President previously said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

He added: "Maybe one of my greatest successes, Michelle's greatest successes, in those eight years was raising these great girls, who don't have an attitude, don't feel entitled.

"But part of it is because of my mother-in-law. If she saw them acting bratty, she's say 'You guys haven't done anything. Why are you acting special? You're just here for the ride.' And they'd suddenly go, 'You're right, Grandma,'" he continued. "She was a huge blessing."

