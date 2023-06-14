Cameron Diaz shows off her immaculate kitchen and wow

Cameron Diaz impressed her fans by offering an exclusive glimpse into her stunning kitchen as she unveiled her latest collaboration with Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Kitchen.

The 50-year-old showcased her impeccable style as she introduced The Cameron Summer Crunch Salad on Instagram.

Standing in her exquisite kitchen, the actress exuded sophistication. The marble backsplash, clean stove adorned with elegant golden handles, and tasteful accessories showcased her eye for design. A sleek wooden cupboard neatly stored her belongings, while a delicate lighting fixture added a touch of warmth to the room.

Cameron Diaz showcases her impressive kitchen

But it was the opening of her fridge that truly captured everyone's attention. The fridge, decorated with wooden accents, was filled to the brim with her packaged salads and bottles of Avaline, her vegan wine brand. Leafy greens were carefully arranged at the bottom of the fridge, creating an enticing display.

In the accompanying video, Cameron explained to her followers: "When it comes to meals in the summertime, I am always craving something that's fresh and easy, and I love a great salad."

MORE: Cameron Diaz makes bold change to family home ahead of daughter Raddix's big milestone

© Photo: Instagram Cameron loves to cook

MORE: Cameron Diaz shares insight into parenting with husband Benji Madden

She further revealed her excitement about partnering with Goop Kitchen to create her "perfect" delicious crunchy salad, boasting about its textures and flavors.

In her caption, Cameron encouraged her followers to pair the salad with her new Avaline Sauvignon Blanc and provided details on how to purchase the meal.

She wrote: "I'm so excited to team up with @goopkitchen to release my favorite summer salad, which pairs perfectly with our new Avaline Sauvignon Blanc.

© Photo: Getty Images They welcomed Raddix via surrogate

“It's full of big flavors and crunch, with crisp gem lettuce, sweet-and-spicy mango slaw, crunchy snow peas, carrots, cucumbers, fresh herbs, avocado slices, and served with a side of puffed rice, candied cashews, and goop Certified Clean cashew vinaigrette. You're going to love it!"

Fans can now order The Cameron Summer Crunch Salad via various platforms, including order.goopkitchen.com, the goop Kitchen app, Doordash, Caviar, and Postmates. For those outside of Southern California, the recipe is available on drinkavaline.com.

Cameron Diaz rocks 50

Cameron, along with her best friend Katherine Power, launched Avaline in 2020. The wine range features a variety of reds and whites, as well as a canned rosé set. The actress became interested in the wine industry and its processes, leading her to create a cleaner and more transparent wine brand. Avaline wines are made with organic grapes, free of unnecessary additives, and cater to vegan preferences.

The press release states: "Launching with a white and rosé, the wines are clean, delicious, vegan-friendly, made with organic grapes, and free of unnecessary additives. With ingredient transparency on each label, Avaline aims to set a new standard for the wine industry."

Cameron is a super busy mom-of-one - she shares her young daughter, Raddix, with her husband, Benji Madden - and she recently returned to acting after stepping back from the limelight to focus on family.





Read more HELLO! US stories here