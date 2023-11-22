Stacey Solomon shares family health concern about baby Belle in candid post

Stacey Solomon is getting in the mood for Christmas, but it appears that her baby girl Belle isn't in the festive mood, as the Loose Women panelist revealed that her young girl was ill.

As the mum-of-five created her own Christmas crackers, she revealed that she was also keeping an eye on her young girl. Alongside a clip of her creating her festive items, Stacey explained: "What do you think? I've made half shall I do the other half the same or find some wrapping paper and maybe make some contrasting ones for the other 4?"

Opening up about her children, she added: "Belle & Rose have been under the weather today, but I did manage to make a few of our crackers while they had a nap... I love them..."

The 34-year-old then shared a photo of her baby girl as she cuddled her close. "Most of the rest of the day has been this," the TV star said. "Belle's having a bad day with her teeth & I think she's got a little cold too."

Stacey isn't the only member of her family who has celebrated some baby joy this year, as her husband, Joe Swash's sister, Caisie, is expecting, and the pair were at Caisie's baby shower over the weekend.

The sweet snap showed Joe and Caisie beaming as they stood alongside their sister Shana. Caisie lightly touched the mum-to-be's stomach, and the sibling trio looked so alike as they wore co-ordinating monochrome outfits and beamed for the camera. In the background, gold balloons spelling out 'BABY' could be seen, and Stacey added a heart-hands emoji to the photo, writing: "Happy baby shower Shana…"

The adorable family moment comes just a few days after Stacey sparked speculation that she and Joe might have secretly welcomed a sixth child. The confusion started after Stacey uploaded a mirror selfie that made it look like there was a new member of the family standing just in front of her eldest daughter Rose, two.

The snapshot, which the Sort Your Life Out host shared on Instagram, showed Stacey and Joe beaming as they looked into a mirror, surrounded by Stacey's older sons from previous relationships, Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 11, as well as the couple's three young children: Rex, four, Rose, and baby Belle.

The family co-ordinated in cosy winter white and matching neutrals, with Stacey sporting a teddy coat over jeans and a white sweatshirt.

She captioned the lovely image: "[Heart hands emoji] Just because "[heart hands emoji]. "We are all off out together & family pictures are rare these days… And I better get them while Zach still fits in the camera [crying emoji] The days are crazy & seem long but the years are whizzing by…"