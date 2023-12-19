Ant McPartlin's rare comment about his stepchildren

Ant McPartlin keeps his relationship with his stepchildren out of the spotlight, but the Saturday Night Takeaway host has made a rare comment about his wife Anne-Marie Corbett's two daughters.

The I'm A Celebrity….Get Me Out of Here! presenter married Anne-Marie in 2021 after the 46-year-old worked as Ant's personal assistant.

© Getty Anne-Marie has two children from her previous marriage

Anne-Marie has two daughters from her previous marriage, and Ant reflected on his relationship with his wife's children when previously speaking to The Telegraph.

"I’ve got two step-daughters, 13 and 15 and they are more socially aware at that age than I was in my mid-20s. Than I still am," he said.

He revealed that he believes it's young people like Anne-Marie's kids that will change the world. "It’s not going to be our generation that saves the world. Look at Greta Thunberg, single-handedly almost making the world aware of climate change.

© Getty Ant and Anne Marie with Dec and his wife Ali at the National Television Awards in 2021

"It's that kind of energy that this generation has got and they'll save the rest of us," he continued. "We're just trying to make it easier for them."

Ant, 48, was previously married to Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist Lisa Armstrong before the couple split in 2018. During their relationship, Ant spoke openly about the couple's difficulties conceiving.

© David M. Benett Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly at London's O2

Back in 2013, Ant addressed the rumour that he was waiting until the other half of the presenter duo Dec Donnelly had met someone before he had children.

"There’s a rumour that we do everything together and I’m holding off having kids till Dec finds himself Mrs Right," Ant said. "I love that idea, but I’m afraid it’s not true. Lisa and I would love to have kids. We’re trying. It’s tougher than you think when you get a bit older."

© Getty Ant Married Anne-Marie in August 2021

Ant married Anne-Marie three years after his split from Lisa, and the couple wed in a luxurious summer ceremony in Hampshire.

Anne-Marie looked elegant in a one-shouldered Suzanne Neville wedding dress with a fitted bodice, a mesh shoulder strap, delicate flower embellishments, and an A-line skirt, while Ant looked smart in a classic black tuxedo with a pink flower brooch to match his wife's bouquet.