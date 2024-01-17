Madonna shares emotional tribute to rarely-seen father while touring with her six kids – see photo

Madonna has put her personal life on display more so than usual over the past few months, ever since she embarked on her long-awaited The Celebration Tour.

The world arena romp has served as a "celebration" of her four-decade long career, marking its incredible impact on the world of music, particularly women in music.

The 65-year-old singer's family members have been an active part of the tour, with all six of her children taking to the stage at some point or the other alongside their iconic mom. Watch a peek below...

VIDEO: Madonna sneak glimpse of world tour

However, Madonna took to her Instagram Stories to highlight another special member of her family – her rarely-seen father, Silvio Anthony "Tony" Ciccone.

A photo she posted saw the singer in her stage outfit embrace her 92-year-old dad, dressed in suspenders and walking with a cane, as she sweetly wrote: "I love you dad," with a slew of blue heart emojis.

Back in June, on Father's Day, Madonna shared the most loving tribute to all fathers out there, as well as her own father, sharing a throwback photo of his as a striking youth.

© Instagram Madonna shared a gushing tribute to her father Tony Ciccone

She penned: "Happy Father's Day to all the Dad's out there!!! She's, He's, Them's and They's!! But most of all to my father – Silvio – who once told me he was gonna go until the wheels fell off!!

"S.A. M. E. Thanks for your unrelenting work ethic and love and for refusing to spoil me in any way. You taught me how to be a Survivor! Forever Grateful. But also really tired…… xxxxxxxx"

Her mother, Madonna Louise, passed away when the singer was just five years old in 1963 due to breast cancer, and on Mother's Day, the singer shared a lengthy tribute to her mom, wondering what she could've been like as a grandmother.

© Instagram The singer shared a throwback photo of her father on Father's Day

"I miss my mother every day," she wrote. "And have fantasized for decades of what it must be like to have a mother to: call on for help, guidance, care and wisdom.

"And yet, I rejected the idea of being a mother well into my 30s because I associated motherhood with sacrifice, suffering and ultimately death and I wanted none of that."

She expanded upon how those feelings changed when she first became a mother, welcoming her daughter Lourdes Leon, now 27. "When I finally did become a mother I was astonished at how grounded I felt, but also dazed and confused as to how I would figure out the balancing act between being a good mother and an uncompromising artist."

Since then, the pop sensation has welcomed five other children – sons Rocco Ritchie, 23, and David Banda, 18, and daughters Mercy James, 17, and twins Stella and Estere, 11.

"To say that I am proud of my children sounds arrogant or implies ownership," Madonna continued. "Better to say that they are all shining stars and I'm happy that their souls chose me to be their mother."

© Instagram The pop star is a doting mom of six

She concluded: "And dear Mother…wherever you are. I hope you are happy with your grandchildren!! I often imagine you singing and dancing with us in the kitchen!"

