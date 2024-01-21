Will Smith calls out son Jaden for 'working against me' in candid home video

Will Smith knows how to keep it real for his fans, although will also not shy away from lightly shading members of his own family for a fun moment.

The actor, 55, took to his Instagram to shoot another one of his vlogs from his family home, but ended up facing an obstacle from none other than his son Jaden Smith.

Watch in the video below as the Oscar-winning star calls out his son in his hilarious vlog…

VIDEO: Will Smith calls out his son Jaden Smith in family video

"It's always them middle children," he joked in the caption of his video. "Go watch the new vlog, sound design by Jaden," he continued, and fans found the candid interaction hysterical.

"I swear THE MIDDLE CHILD IS SOMETHING ELSE," one joked, with another saying: "Jaden really don’t bother nobody lol he really be just chillin' living life," and a third adding: "JADEN SAID 'GIMME MY THEME MUSIC!'"

A fourth wrote: "I love his music tho. It's so calming and just good for the soul," while a fifth joked: "It's Jaden Smith he was born and raised, interrupting Will Smith's vlogs most of these days."

© Getty Images Will teased his son for interrupting his vlog

Jaden, 25 stands in the middle of Will's famous children, flanked by older half brother Trey Smith, Will's son with first wife Sheree Zampino, and younger sister Willow Smith, 23, with Jaden and Willow being Will's children with Jada Pinkett Smith.

Among the famous family, Jaden is the one who prefers to keep his private life off social media the most, usually deferring to promoting his work instead, including his fashion lines and music.

MORE: Jada Pinkett drops new surprise revelation about marriage to Will Smith

He most recently made an appearance with the rest of his family for their wacky series of Christmas portraits, including the entire blended family of Will, Jada, Jaden, Willow, Trey, and Sheree, plus Jada's mom, "gammy" Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

In a previous interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Jada, 53 opened up about her difficult childhood and how it inspired her to become a better mother.

"I've had to learn how to listen," she explained. "Because they are living a life that I don't know. I can relate more to the upbringing of their cousins than them necessarily, because I didn't grow up in a lifestyle like that. So I've had to learn."

MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith reveals the real reason she stayed with Will Smith amid separation bombshell

Back in June, though, Jaden opened up at the Psychedelic Science conference about being introduced to psychedelics by none other than his mom, and explaining how it had helped build stronger relationships with the rest of the family.

© Instagram Will is a dad-of-three, shared with first wife Sheree Zampino and Jada Pinkett Smith

"I think it was my mom, actually, that was really the first one to make that step for the family," he shared according to USA Today. "It was just her for a really, really long time and then eventually it just trickled and evolved and everybody found it in their own ways."

MORE: Willow Smith and brother Jaden's major transformations for lavish double celebration need to be seen

Jaden also said that it allowed him to develop greater empathy for his siblings Willow and Trey. "Siblings can argue so much and fight so much, and lord knows me and my siblings have done so much of that in the past.

© Pratt Library / X Despite ups and downs in the public eye lately, the family-of-five has maintained a united front

"But the level of love and empathy that I can feel for them inside of the (psychedelic) experiences and outside of the experiences has been something that's profound and beautiful."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.