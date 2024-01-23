Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope had the sweetest surprise for baby brother Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian is giving fellow moms like herself some insight into the days leading up to the arrival of her newest bundle of joy, Rocky Thirteen Barker, with husband Travis Barker.

The 44-year-old reality TV star shared a rundown of what she included in her hospital bags on her lifestyle website Poosh, listing out all the items that went into her three bags – one for herself, one for the baby, and one for miscellaneous items.

While revealing all the things the newborn Rocky was provided with, she revealed the sweetest gesture that her 11-year-old daughter Penelope made for her new baby brother.

VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope steals the show

Kourtney wrote that her only daughter was responsible for packing the outfit for the baby to come home in, which she'd bought herself as a surprise. "P picked this out and bought it for the baby as a surprise for me, the sweetest."

Other items included were hats with matching swaddles, rubber pacifiers, car seats, extra clean wipes and diapers, and extra outfits (with matching swaddle blankets and hats, of course). Kourtney also used a seam ripper to rid the outfit of all tags beforehand, writing: "I'm a little crazy and cut each tag out of every outfit for baby's comfort."

© Instagram Kourtney's daughter bought an outfit specifically for baby Rocky to come home in

Items from the Poosh founder's own bag include matching SKIMS pajamas for herself and Travis (which retail for $120 each), a toiletry bag with several creams, Arnica montana, nursing bras, and disposable black underwear ("The hospital provides white mesh ones but I like black. Anything to feel your best after birth is worth it – without sacrificing comfort").

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian reveals major update at $12m desert home just months after giving birth

She also added high-waisted postpartum underwear ("I've never tried them, but heard these are amazing after birth to help get your organs back into place"), Milkmaid tea, colostrum, collagen, cold packs, compression socks, and an outfit for her to go home in.

© Instagram The star and her husband Travis welcomed their first child together in November

As it turns out, The Kardashians star and her lone daughter can be quite alike when it comes to their personalities as well, as evidenced by a recent episode of the reality series back in November when it came to their views of Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian's controversial ex.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian's stepdaughter responds to star's 'Rocky's parents' tribute photo

When in Palm Springs with her family, the topic of the LA Lakers star was brought up, and in a confessional, Kourtney confessed that both she and Penelope feel "so triggered" by the athlete, who fathered two children with Khloé.

© Instagram In many ways, Penelope takes after her famous mom and family

"I feel like we all brush it off and are fine, but then I was so triggered. I was just like, I can't do it anymore," she said, adding that Penelope often felt the same. "There are times when I'm so triggered by him I can't be around him and then there's times when I just let it go because we just want harmony and, you know, he's the father of my niece and nephew."

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shock fans with unexpected nursery for baby Rocky – see video

However, Khloé could understand where her niece was coming from. "If Penelope has her feeling about Tristan, rightfully so. Good for you, girl. I want Penelope to have these feelings and I don't want to talk her out of them.

"I don't want this behavior to be something that I'm validating or I'm justifying. I want her to know that how she's feeling is the right way to feel. We should not accept someone treating her like this."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.