Does Missy Elliott have kids? What the rapper has said about starting a family, love life ahead of first ever headline tour

"Missy Elliott" is the name on everyone's lips after announcing that she would be embarking on her first ever headlining tour in her illustrious three-decade long career.

The 52-year-old rapper, songwriter, and producer announced earlier this week that she will officially kick off Out of This World: The Missy Elliott Experience Tour this year, featuring Ciara and Busta Rhymes.

However, fans of the performer are increasingly developing a curiosity for her personal life as she makes her big return to the spotlight. Here's what we know about her family and love life…

Does Missy Elliott have kids?

The simple answer: not that we know of. The "Lose Control" hitmaker is notoriously private about discussing her personal life, so if she does have kids, chances are she might never tell.

However, back in 2012, she did tease the possibility of secretly being a mother when she made an appearance on MTV's RapFix Live and said: "I got two little boys – y'all are hearing it for the first time here, two sons."

© Getty Images The rapper embarks on her first ever headlining tour with Busta Rhymes and Ciara

She let the news sink in for a few seconds before adding: "Two Yorkies," leaving the studio in splits, confirming that she was just referring to her two dogs.

"I love kids but you know how you can take them back to their mom and dad when they get to actin' up?" she continued. "Well I gave god kids that I love dearly and then when they start crying and going in the store and ripping down stuff cause they can't get it, then you call they momma and they daddy and you good."

What has Missy said about wanting kids?

© Getty Images While a well-known performer for nearly three decades, Missy has kept her private life under wraps

Missy, real name Melissa Arnette Elliott, has rarely ever spoken about wanting to start a family, keeping those parts of her life away from the spotlight.

However, in a 2008 interview with People, she did talk about her reluctance to give birth and wanting to instead adopt. While expressing that she "definitely" wanted to be a mom one day, she added of natural labor: "I don’t know if I can take that kind of pain."

"Maybe in the year 2020 you could just pop a baby out and it'd be fine. But right now I'd rather just adopt."

Who is Missy dating?

There have been several reports over the years speculating the rapper's sexuality, which she has chosen to keep private, and she has been linked oftentimes with artists of various genders.

© Getty Images The singer hasn't shared any details of her dating or love life either

During the early aughts, she was rumored to be dating singer Olivia Longott (of 50 Cent's "Candy Shop"), although neither ever confirmed as such while they maintained a friendship due to running in the same circles.

She has also been linked, to varying degrees, to people like Lil' Kim, Trina, Da Brat, plus close collaborator and friend Timbaland, author Karrine Steffans, singer and co-collaborator Charlene Keys a.k.a. Tweet, as well as singer Nicole Wray.

© Getty Images She has been linked with several stars, including singer Olivia

Her friend and Real Housewives star Eva Marcille shut down claims that she was dating the rapper, and in 2013, it was reported that she had married her protégé Sharaya J, although the latter has simply referred to Missy as her "music mother."

