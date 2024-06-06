Katie Holmes poses in just a pair of jeans in bold photo for big announcement — and her family got involved too

Katie Holmes is celebrating the launch of a new collaboration with clothing and luxury brand A.P.C., diving into their archives for Rue Royale in Paris, proving herself to be a modern style icon.

The actress, 45, stepped out in New York City last night for a talk marking the collection's debut, joined by some of her closest friends in the industry, plus someone very special.

Her mom Kathleen sweetly joined the group for the night, and not only that, Katie shared on her Instagram Stories the lovely way her mother contributed to the capsule as well.

"My mom made these gorgeous quilts as part of the capsule," she gushed, posing alongside Kathleen and a row of gorgeous graphic patterned quilts in shades of blue, black, and white, mimicking the color palette of the capsule.

The star, herself a mom to daughter Suri Cruise, 18, has often counted on the support of her parents for her big moments, most recently when they joined her at the American Ballet Theatre's Spring Gala in May, an event she frequents almost every year.

First images from the collection were shared on social media as well, starting off with a bold shot of the Alone Together star posing in nothing but a pair of wide-legged jeans.

Katie turned her back to the camera and went seemingly fully topless, hiding a bit of skin with a black quilted leather bag and styling her hair into messy waves.

The collection was described as "French elegance meets New-York chic in a unique capsule of revisited archive icons designed by American actress Katie Holmes, a loyal A.P.C. customer since the nineties."

© Instagram Katie's mom Kathleen contributed to her new A.P.C. capsule collection as well

In a statement to the brand, Katie shared: "I love vintage and truly enjoyed stepping into the memories of A.P.C. garments of the past. Bringing the inspiration from collections from the early 2000’s and working to make them modern and relevant to the 2024 customer was such a joyful and satisfying experience."

The Dawson's Creek actress was also spotted out and about in New York rocking some pieces from the collection, later sharing glimpses of those on social media as part of a shoot to promote the new capsule.

© Instagram The new A.P.C. capsule collection launched with an event on June 5 in NYC

Over the past few years, the star has cemented herself as a NYC street style icon, often known for being snapped in chic and fashion-forward ensembles, although some might prove to be divisive at times.

For instance, in 2022, she attended the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball and wore a blue mini dress over baggy jeans, and her fashion choice caused quite the stir, with many deeming it "casual chic" while others simply called it odd.

© Getty Images Katie was also spotted out and about rocking items from the capsule

In an interview with Glamour soon after, Katie addressed the viral fit, saying: "Come on, women, let's hold each other up here. Let's look a little bit past what we're wearing. That's our duty amongst each other. I feel like the woman's journey is deeper."