Anton Du Beke's twins, 7, are so grown up in adorable family photo with new additions

Anton Du Beke ushered in the festive celebrations alongside his wife, Hannah, and their precious seven-year-old twins, George and Henrietta.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge took to Instagram to share a sweet family photo, which depicted the clan sitting on the sofa with their two dogs, while they were recorded chanting "Happy New Year" to the camera.

The twins look so grown up in the adorable video, with Henrietta donning a silver sequin dress featuring puffy mesh sleeves and George wearing a navy sweater embossed with a teddy bear print and a pair of dark wash jeans.

Hannah looked stunning in a silver sparkly top embellished with large sequins and a pair of black jeans. The mother-of-two swept her short blonde locks to the side, while she hugged her pet pooch who sat quietly on her lap. The family welcomed their puppies, suitably named Fox and Trot, back in October when Anton posted a video introducing his fans to the new additions.

Anton appeared equally suave in a navy zip-up jumper and a pair of cream tailored trousers.

The dancer captioned the post: "My loves!I hope you had a restful festive period however you spent it. Thank you for all your tremendous support this year... See you in 2025 for some more fun. Lots of love - and Happy New Year, Anton XX."

Despite the smiles, the couple's road to parenthood was anything but straightforward. During an appearance on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast back in November, Anton opened up about the couple's battle with infertility, and described the experience of becoming a dad as nothing short of "stupendous."

© Instagram The star is a doting father-of-two

The pair struggled with natural conception and decided to turn towards IVF, however the dancer explained that the journey was extremely challenging.

He said: "The injections, the stress, the anxiety… injections in the bum, thigh, stomach. What can you do? All you can do is hold their hand. It's horrendous as a man to watch it. You feel so inadequate, you want to do so much more."

The hit BBC judge met his marketing executive wife, Hannah, in 2013 at Wentworth Golf Club in Surrey. The couple tied the knot in 2017, before welcoming their twins in the same year.

© Ian West - PA Images Anton and Hannah married in 2017

Anton gushed over the moment he discovered his wife was pregnant with their two children. "I couldn't speak. Then we found out it was a boy and a girl. It's the most incredible thing. I can't tell you how wonderful, how magical it is," he explained.

He continued: "We ended up with this perfect boy and girl. They are just magical. They are wonderful, wonderful children. It makes me emotional every time I think about it."

© Instagram Anton Du Beke and his family in Spain

It seems actor Rob Brydon is also a fan of the cute family portrait, as the Gavin and Stacey star reposted the picture onto his Instagram due to the uncanny resemblance between the pair.

Rob hilariously captioned the post: "We've had the most wonderful family Christmas, I hope you have too. Sending love and best wishes to all my followers. Happy New Year!!! XXX."

Anton was quick to comment on the joke, as he penned: "What a beautiful family! Happy new year you handsome devil!"