You might like...
-
15 times David Beckham was a doting dad: See adorable Beckham family snaps
-
7 heartwarming photos of royal dads kissing their children
-
10 of the sweetest photos of royal fathers of the bride: from Kate Middleton's dad Michael to Prince Philip
-
8 Strictly dancer dads cooing over their cute babies – see the sweet photos
-
Matt Baker astounds celebrity friends with his unbelievable artistic talent
Matt Baker is a successful TV presenter, former gymnast, and even a blacksmith! As if all that wasn't enough, he also happens to be a very...