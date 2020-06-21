﻿
10 intimate Father's Day snaps of celebrity dads with their children

How thoughtful are these Father's Day messages?

Nichola Murphy
joe-wicks-baby
1/10

Father's Day celebrations this year may be slightly different due to the coronavirus pandemic, but many families can still show their loved ones how much they care online. From David Beckham to Marvin Humes, celebrity dads are being showered with love from their families. Take a look at the most adorable tributes that are bound to bring a tear to your eye…

 

Joe Wicks

Joe wasted no time showing his two children how much he cares about them by sharing several adorable snaps of himself cuddling up to Indie and Marley. "Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there. The unconditional love we feel for our children is so special. Have a great day with your family," The Body Coach captioned the series of photos, which showed himself holding his children as newborns.

david-beckham
2/10

David Beckham

David Beckham will likely be spending the day with his three youngest children Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, eight, since his eldest son Brooklyn is in New York with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz. However, that hasn't stopped the former footballer from being showered with love! His wife Victoria shared a sweet family snap of the Beckham gang on what appears to be a past holiday with the caption: "Happy Father’s Day @davidbeckham! We all love u so so much xxxx So many kisses from us all x we love u!!!! X @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham Harper Seven x."

matt-baker
3/10

Matt Baker

The TV presenter may have two children of his own, but he still made the time to share a sweet tribute to his father on Sunday. Next to three photos of his dad, Matt wrote: "Happy Fathers Day Dad! Thanks for being there for me every step of the way and for showing me how to be the best Dad I can be X."

 

prince-william-and-the-kids-sandringham
4/10

Prince William

The Duke of Cambridge has several reasons to celebrate this weekend, as he is not only marking Father's Day like households across the country, but the royal also turned 38! To mark the double occasion, Prince William treated royal fans to two stunning new photos of himself and his three children Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte in his sprawling garden at the family's Anmer Hall residence on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. And that wasn't the only photo the Duke featured in this Father's Day...

prince-charles
5/10

Prince Charles

The Prince of Wales' official Instagram account shared two photos of Charles - one with his own father taken in 1951 and one with his two children Prince Harry and William in 2004. "Whether you are a Father, a Dad, a Daddy or a Pa, wishing you a Happy Father’s Day!" the caption read. 

gorka-marquez
6/10

Gorka Marquez

For Gorka Marquez's first Father's Day, partner Gemma Atkinson shared two cheeky videos of their daughter Mia, including one of the little girl dancing with her Strictly professional dad - how sweet! But it appears as though the family of three began celebrations earlier than they had hoped, with Gemma writing: "I think Mia knew today was your day @gorka_marquez why else would she wake at 5am wanting to play. Happy 1st Fathers Day Gorks! The bond you both have makes me smile every day. No matter what life throws at Mia, having a dad like you around I know she’ll always be ok."

 

fearne-cotton-kids
7/10

Jesse Wood

Fearne Cotton shared a sweet family photo to celebrate her husband Jesse on Father's Day - and revealed he has a very unusual nickname! The photo showed Fearne and Jesse with their four children enjoying some time outside, but they made sure to maintain their kids' privacy by keeping their faces hidden from the camera. "And happy Father’s Day to @jessejameswood who at any one point has four people shouting ‘DAD’ at him in varying tones. Known to the older two as ‘Jeff Vegano’ you’re never short of dad jokes and one-liners that warrant many an eye roll. We love you to the moon," Fearne wrote. 

marvin-humes
8/10

Marvin Humes

Marvin Humes is enjoying his last Father's Day as a dad-of-two before the radio host and his wife Rochelle welcome their third child. To mark the occasion, Rochelle shared several adorable black-and-white photos of the doting dad with their two daughters Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three. "Happy Fathers Day to the man we got SO lucky to call our own. Watching you be and grow as a Dad is something so special to me..it’s the most natural thing in the world to you and you put it before anything else. You are the Dad that others look at and wish you were theirs. Growing up I longed for one like you...You are the best, you deserve the best and you will ALWAYS be their number 1. With a new little one on the way I’m so blessed I get to watch you do it all over again. Love you endlessly," the caption read.

danny-dyer
9/10

Danny Dyer

How sweet was Dani Dyer's Father's Day message to her Eastenders actor dad Danny? The former Love Island star shared several throwback photos showing Danny holding his newborn daughter. "Happy Father’s Day to my @officialdannydyer hope you have a special day as special as you. So lucky to have someone as amazing as you in my life. One of the funniest people and so happy that we can make work so easy when it’s together. Love you xxx," she wrote.

 

brooke-vincent-partner
10/10

Kean Bryan

Coronation Street actress Brooke Vincent showered her partner Kean with love, sharing several video clips of the dad with their son Mexx, who they welcomed in October 2019. "Happy First Fathers Day Daddy! My favourite person in the world without a doubt. Also my favourite person to sit and try to wake up each morning. Thank you for absolutely everything you do for me! You truly are the best. Thank you for loving our little boy the way you do! He’s forever looking up to you and if he becomes half the person you are I will be more than happy," Brooke wrote in the caption.

