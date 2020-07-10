Victoria Beckham's £5.95 beauty secret that makes her tan last ages Victoria is a huge fan of using Weleda Skin Food to help prolong her tan

We have to say, Victoria Beckham is just as clued up on her beauty products as she is on her fashion – and we definitely are going to try her go-to product to maintain and extend the life of her summer tan. The mother-of-four has long been a huge fan of Weleda Skin Food, and hasn't been shy about sharing her £5.95 beauty secret with her fans.

If Victoria made the most of the heatwave during lockdown, she's very likely getting lots of use of this nourishing cream that's packed with plant extracts and essential oils, which is particularly ideal for dry skin. And how do we know she loves the affordable skincare find? In a video on Instagram last summer, she revealed it is exactly what she needs to prolong her tan. "It keeps your skin so hydrated and moisturised. It's really, really thick and I love how it feels all over the body. It's a really great product."

Victoria Beckham swears by this affordable Weleda skin cream – as do fellow stars like Adele and Alexa Chung

Weleda Skin Food, £7.95 £5.95, Feel Unique

And it's not just VB who uses it to treat her summer skin. The now-cult product is loved by numerous high-profile stars, including Adele, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Alexa Chung, due to its multi-purpose formula and the fact the ingredients are simple and totally natural – rosemary, pansy chamomile and calendula offer the skin the ultimate in natural nutrition.

Victoria loves Skin Food so much that she shared her beauty secret with her followers on Instagram

Although former Spice Girl Victoria loves herself the odd beauty bargain, she also enjoys high-end products to give her the ultimate pamper.

Victoria Beckham said Lancer's The Method: Polish is 'the best scrub I've found' (and Jennifer Lopez loves it, too)

Lancer The Method: Polish, £60, Look Fantastic

Victoria has raved about Lancer Skincare The Method: Polish. It contains pumpkin and pomegranate enzymes which gently buff away all that built-up debris that accumulates on your face, leaving you with a totally hydrated face.

VB said: "It’s the best scrub I've found." It turns out VB is in great company, as Jennifer Lopez has also spoken about how much she loves the £60 product.

