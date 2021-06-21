These are the best celebrity fragrances to shop on Amazon Prime Day: From Beyoncé to Jennifer Lopez

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest online shopping events of the year, and there are some incredible beauty buys at a fraction of the price for 2021. Whether you want to stock up on your signature scent or you're looking to try something new, these celebrity fragrances are a major steal.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

This year it will begin at 12.01am on Monday 21 June and conclude at 11:59pm on Tuesday 22 June. So be sure to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership to make the most of the deals.

Celebrity perfumes to shop on Amazon Prime Day 2021

Beyoncé Heat Eau de Parfum

Beyoncé's Heat perfume features notes of magnolia, neroli and red vanilla with hints of orchid, peach, musk and amber for a fierce but feminine fragrance.

Beyoncé Heat, was £29 now £10.77, Amazon

Britney Spears Midnight Fantasy Eau de Parfum

Britney's best-selling scent combines delicate floral notes with musky amber and freesia. Like something out of a fairytale, the elegant blue bottle is adorned with Swarovski crystals resembling stars in the night sky.

Britney Spears Midnight Fantasy, was £40 now £17.10, Amazon

Britney Spears VIP Private Show Eau de Parfum

This Britney perfume combines notes of blood orange, succulent red apple, and mango nectar for a seductive, fruity-oriental fragrance. It comes in a glamorous pink bottle with a gold glitter lid and can be added to your basket for just £15.

Britney Spears VIP Private Show, was £19.77 now £14.83, Amazon

Jennifer Lopez Promise Eau de Parfum

J-Lo's Promise fragrance is a sophisticated floral-woody scent which comes in this very chic bottle that will upgrade any dressing table.

Jennifer Lopez Promise, was £43 now £29.95, Amazon

Katy Perry Royal Revolution Eau de Parfum

Katy Perry's Royal Revolution blends notes of pink freesia, mystical blackthorn, jasmine and vanilla orchid. Known in the Dark Ages for its magical powers, Blackthorn is said to epitomise the balance of feminine beauty and wild rebellion.

Katy Perry Royal Revolution, was £17.47 now £13.25, Amazon

Nicole Scherzinger Chosen Eau de Parfum

Nicole Scherzinger's Chosen gets so many five-star reviews on Amazon and has today been reduced by 73%, priced at just £13. The floral fragrance contains notes of apple, orange blossom and peach.

Nicole Scherzinger Chosen, was £48 now £13, Amazon

Gwen Stefani Harajuku Lovers Wicked Style Love Eau de Toilette

Gwen Stefani's Harajuku Girls scent contains notes of nectarine mango, pear, orange blossom, for a fruity, very summery fragrance.

Gwen Stefani Harajuku Lovers, was £10.91 now £9.86, Amazon

