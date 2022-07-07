﻿

Skincare sale alert! The Trinny London BFF SPF is on offer and - trust us - this hardly ever happens

Skincare lovers, listen up. Trinny London's iconic BFF SPF 30 is on offer in time for the heatwave. 

For the first time ever, Trinny London is offering a whopping 20% discount off the cult product BFF SPF 30, RRP £36 (now £28.80), for 24 hours only (ending 8am Friday 8 July).

Founder Trinny Woodall launched her beauty business back in 2017, and BFF quickly became a handbag staple for fans across the globe, as well as Trinny herself – who never leaves the house without it! 

Trinny London BFF SPF, was £36, now £28.80, Trinny London

This iconic product sells one every six seconds at peak, and is renowned for often selling out due to its huge popularity – make sure you move quickly!  

"I invented BFF SPF 30 because I wanted a product that would secretly give you SPF 30, but also give you something you can immediately feel – a gorgeous glowy complexion. It is a daily essential for everyone!" 

BFF SPF is loved by millions of people around the globe, and it has 1000s of 5 star reviews to date. One happy customer wrote: "The only beauty product I repeatedly purchase, on my third tube."

While another wrote: "Just gorgeous. This is a wonderful cream. A little goes a long way and it smells delightful. I used as a base under foundation and it gives my face a lovely glow, without being shiny. So fresh and youthful. I'm a convert!"

This HELLO! writer can also confirm that Trinny's BFF is a star buy. I love the fragrance, it smells so gorgeous and it's a really lovely first step in your makeup routine. I also love how easily it blends in, and my skin just glows as soon as I apply. I tend to wear foundation over the top but if I'm on holiday, or just working from home, I just use this.

Trinny London isn't the kind of brand to have sales on every day, this is definitely a special occasion. Run, don't walk to the checkout.

 

