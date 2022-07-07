Skincare sale alert! The Trinny London BFF SPF is on offer and - trust us - this hardly ever happens

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

For the first time ever, Trinny London is offering a whopping 20% discount off the cult product BFF SPF 30, RRP £36 (now £28.80), for 24 hours only (ending 8am Friday 8 July).

Founder Trinny Woodall launched her beauty business back in 2017, and BFF quickly became a handbag staple for fans across the globe, as well as Trinny herself – who never leaves the house without it!

Trinny London BFF SPF, was £36, now £28.80, Trinny London

This iconic product sells one every six seconds at peak, and is renowned for often selling out due to its huge popularity – make sure you move quickly!

"I invented BFF SPF 30 because I wanted a product that would secretly give you SPF 30, but also give you something you can immediately feel – a gorgeous glowy complexion. It is a daily essential for everyone!"

BFF SPF is loved by millions of people around the globe, and it has 1000s of 5 star reviews to date. One happy customer wrote: "The only beauty product I repeatedly purchase, on my third tube."

While another wrote: "Just gorgeous. This is a wonderful cream. A little goes a long way and it smells delightful. I used as a base under foundation and it gives my face a lovely glow, without being shiny. So fresh and youthful. I'm a convert!"

This HELLO! writer can also confirm that Trinny's BFF is a star buy. I love the fragrance, it smells so gorgeous and it's a really lovely first step in your makeup routine. I also love how easily it blends in, and my skin just glows as soon as I apply. I tend to wear foundation over the top but if I'm on holiday, or just working from home, I just use this.

Trinny London isn't the kind of brand to have sales on every day, this is definitely a special occasion. Run, don't walk to the checkout.

