Inside Long Lost Family host Davina McCall's stunning family home

Long Lost Family host Davina McCall split from her husband Matthew Robertson in 2017 and subsequently moved out of their six-bedroom £6.25million property with her children Holly, Tilly and Chester. Now, Davina and the girls are renting in East Sussex, while building an entirely new home. She opened up about the decision in an interview with Woman & Home and said, "I'm building a house! My kids and I have been renting and we were trying to find a plot of land. So we're doing it together. This year is going to be super stressful, but really fun. It's the next phase of our lives – a house that we've all built and everyone gets to choose how they want their bedrooms." Nonetheless, the house that they are currently staying in looks seriously luxurious, after the star has shared a look inside several rooms during the coronavirus pandemic. Take a tour…

In a series of videos and photos of Davina doing yoga at home, she gave fans a look at her bedroom. It's decorated with cream walls and carpet, and features high ceilings, enormous windows with a tartan blind, and an impressive brown leather Chesterfield bed with two matching brown wooden bedside tables and metallic bronze lamps.

Another video of Davina hoovering revealed the back wall is taken up entirely with cream cupboards and wardrobes, and with two doors at the side, it is likely that one opens up onto an ensuite.

Davina has her very own study in the house, as seen in a photo of herself during a video call to discuss her podcast, Making The Cut. It features brown wooden cupboards with glass doors, and a selection of cork pinboards where Davina keeps notes and reminders.

Back in April, Davina also revealed a glimpse of her living room, in a video of (naturally) another home workout. In keeping with the rest of the house, it's decorated with cream walls and features a cream rug on wooden floor, with two cream armchairs.

Her kitchen is designed with cream cupboards, grey marble worktops and cream tiles on the walls.

