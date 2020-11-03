Mrs Hinch’s living room as you’ve never seen it before Mrs Hinch shares her Essex home with husband Jamie, son Ronnie and dog Henry

Mrs Hinch a.k.a Sophie Hinchliffe shared a video of her living room as you’ve never seen it before, when she transformed it from show-home chic into a playground, with a den for son Ronnie.

Her usually pristine living room, which is decorated in chic shades of grey, was completely turned upside down while she and husband Jamie played with their son Ronnie.

In the candid video clip, we could see that the family had draped a blanket from their sofa across to a dining room chair in the middle of the room to create a temporary roof. A fluffy throw was used as the den’s floor, where Jamie (Mr Hinch) was led.

As well as the makeshift den in the centre of the room, fans could see Ronnie’s toys dotted about the room, which are normally neatly tied away.

Mrs Hinch turned her living room into a den for son Ronnie

The couple can be heard in the video, encouraging son Ronnie to step inside the cosy den.

Mrs Hinch takes pride in styling up her very modern home and behind the playtime scene, there is a sophisticated white mirror and modern mirrored lanterns.

Former hairdresser Sophie lives in Essex with her husband Jamie, their son Ronnie and their beloved dog Henry.

Mrs Hinch's Essex home features a chic grey kitchen

The renowned ‘cleanfluencer’ has 3.8million followers on Instagram who turn to her for genius cleaning advice - everything from how to clean your windowsills to the best way to blitz your washing machine. While sharing her pearls of wisdom, Mrs Hinch often shows her fans around her stunning Essex home.

Sophie is now a bestselling author with her memoir, This Is Me and her cult following includes celebrity fans such as Stacey Solomon, Amanda Holden and Frankie Bridge.

