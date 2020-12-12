Sarah Ferguson shares glimpse at second Christmas tree inside Royal Lodge home The Duchess of York has transformed her home for the festive season

Sarah Ferguson gave fans a glimpse at a second Christmas tree inside her Windsor home, Royal Lodge, after transforming her residence for the festive season.

The Duchess of York revealed a simple tree perched by a window in what appears to be her conservatory, in a photo shared on Instagram.

The tree is decorated with gold and silver baubles and twinkling lights and is surrounded by artificial foliage, gold boxes and a hint of gold tinsel.

Sarah showed off her Christmas decorations in a post to support Brew for the Crew, captioning the image, she wrote: "Please support Brew for the Crew and all profits are donated to @sarahs_trust_ for our incredible frontline workers and local heroes."

Last week, Sarah shared a video that revealed another glimpse at the decorations inside her home.

It showed a garland draped over an open log fireplace with flashing LED string lights woven in, a mini Christmas tree wrapped in red tulle and tied in a bow at the top, various ornaments including a reindeer statue and stuffed toys, and a huge balloon filled with smaller red and green balloons.

The clip comes as Sarah spoke about Elf News, an initiative for children during December. "For the first time ever, the North Pole's premier news station ELF NEWS will be streaming worldwide through December," Sarah captioned it. "Watch 4 x 7 minute exclusive weekly reports direct from Santa in his own home.

"Generating kindness, Elf News will be donating a % of profits to @sarahs_trust_, a mental health charity @brainbuddies and donating the whole series to all Children's Hospitals, Hospices and any relevant charity who can request free access by contacting."

The Duchess has also filmed a video for her YouTube series, Storytime with Fergie and Friends, in the new set-up. It revealed more of the space, including statues of the Queen's guards, another reindeer statue positioned on top of a dresser at the side, and a stuffed toy gingerbread man.

