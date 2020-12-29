Michelle Keegan's festive family home set-up is like a hotel The Our Girl actress has a seriously chic abode

Michelle Keegan's festive set-up is so dreamy. The Brassic actress shared a rare glimpse inside the gorgeous marital home she shares with husband Mark Wright on Monday night – and we're jealous.

The actress, 33, offered fans a sneak peek at her cosy living room as she snuggled under a blanket with a glass of white wine. Bliss!

Michelle's Christmas tree took pride of place in the snap, complete with white lights and pink and gold decorations.

Michelle Keegan shared a peek at her living room

The muted colour palette of the tree perfectly suited the pale grey walls and modern silver mantlepiece, which was adorned with festive foliage.

A cream lamp cast a soft glow on the wall and there were mismatched floor lanterns for extra ambiance. How gorgeous is Michelle and Mark's home?

WATCH: Michelle shares rare glimpse inside plush bedroom

Michelle recently offered fans a rare glimpse inside her bedroom, showing off modern, mirrored furniture including a wardrobe and chest of drawers.

The former Coronation Street actress, who was modelling her favourite picks from her new Very collection, delighted fans with the rare video from inside the stunning Essex home she shares with ex-TOWIE star Mark.

Michelle and husband Mark Wright live in Essex

And over the festive period, Michelle shared a stunning mirror selfie. The brunette beauty opted for a crimson top and wore her hair in tumbling waves, matching her scarlet lipstick to her outfit.

She captioned the image: "Put the lippy on again for my 100th visit to my fridge! Happy Boxing Day".

