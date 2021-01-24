Dancing on Ice stars' homes unveiled: Rebekah Vardy, Denise van Outen, Jason Donovan, more Myleene Klass, Colin Jackson and Faye Brooks also have beautiful houses

Dancing on Ice continues with the second set of stars taking to the ice this weekend. They have spent much of their time at the rink recently and will continue to do so until they're voted out, but some of them have the most beautiful homes to return to when their time comes to leave. Take a look.

Rebekah Vardy's home

WATCH: Rebekah Vardy invites HELLO! inside family home

Rebekah Vardy and her husband Jamie live in Lincolnshire with their five children, and the couple recently invited HELLO! into the property for an exclusive look. It had been transformed into an enchanting winter wonderland with a sparkling silver hallway-turned-tunnel and themed red and gold rooms featuring seven tall trees.

The home also features its own indoor pool as seen behind Rebekah.

Rebekah has previously unveiled her dressing room, decorated with plush grey carpets, pleated grey blinds and a button-back velvet stool.

Denise van Outen's home

Denise van Outen lives with her long-term boyfriend Eddie Boxshall and her daughter Betsy in Essex. She too has invited HELLO! into the home in the past, revealing that it follows a bold theme with various different prints including a zebra-print seat in the living room.

Her living room features bee-print wallpaper and a crushed green velvet sofa, as seen when the couple appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Jason Donovan's home

Jason Donovan lives in London with his wife Angela Malloch and their three children Jemma, Zac and Molly. He often gives fans a look inside his property on social media, including his sleek modern kitchen. It's designed with dark oak flooring and backsplash panels, and minimalist cream cupboards. It looks as though it is open plan alongside a living room, with wooden shelves and rattan baskets.

Jason's garden is furnished with wooden sun loungers that have blue patterned cushions. There is also a wooden side table.

Myleene Klass' home

Myleene Klass lives with her children Snoopy, Ava and Hero, her long-term boyfriend Simon Motson and his two children in north London. It is believed to be worth £3million and features a total of eight bedrooms, and Myleene has previously unveiled various rooms.

Myleene's bathroom has hard wood flooring and a free-standing bathtub with a chandelier hanging overhead. She has added ornate wall-mounted mirrors, and a table topped with candles and fresh flowers. The room is also filled with natural light, thanks to the large windows that line the back wall.

Myleene's living room has wooden flooring, a neutral colour scheme and a modern bar cart. The room appears to lead into the kitchen via a set of double doors, which has white tiled walls and a number of family photos and ornaments on display.

Colin Jackson's home

Colin Jackson owns two homes just outside of Cardiff, where he was raised. He often shares photos from inside, showing a particularly modern aesthetic. His bedroom is designed with orange walls and cream cabinets that frame his grey bed. He has added grey and orange cushions.

Colin's bathroom is also designed with bold orange walls. His shower, however, is backed with grey tiles and has glass doors.

Colin's kitchen is fitted with high-shine white cupboards and black splashback panels. Appliances include a Neff coffee machine.

Faye Brookes' home

Faye Brookes lives in Manchester. She recently told Cheshire Life that she doesn't intend on moving elsewhere since she still has all of her family closeby, which she finds "comforting". She shared a photo of herself and her boyfriend and personal trainer Joe in her living room, which has a button-back grey suede sofa, grey carpeted walls and metallic purple curtains.

Another image of Faye in her hallway showed white tiled walls, and a glimpse of her living room with wooden flooring and a wooden dining table with a matching bench framing its edges.

Faye's bedroom is designed in a similar vein to her living room, with grey carpeted walls and a grey button-back bed headboard.

Lady Leshurr's home

Lady Leshurr, who goes by the real name of Melesha Katrina O'Garrow, often films YouTube and Instagram videos inside her home. The communal areas - including a living space and the kitchen - are open plan with a grey sofa, and a white peninsula island lined by grey stools in the kitchen.

Rufus Hound's home

Rufus Hound lives in Surrey, where he grew up. He tends to keep the home tightly under wraps, but we do know that he once lived with his wife Beth Johnson before the couple split in April 2020 after 13 years of marriage. The pair have two children together, Alby and Hilda.

