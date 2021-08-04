Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's potential new home – complete with operating room Bennifer are going strong

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship has gone from strength to strength since they rekindled their romance in April.

And now it seems that the lovebirds are ready to make a home together after they were spotted eyeing up a $65million mansion on Billionaire's Row in the Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles in July.

The couple were photographed driving out of the gated 31,5000 square-foot mega-mansion, which has eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

In photos shared on Instagram by @houseofcelebs, fans can now get a peek inside the property, which comes with some very unusual features.

Alongside a four-lane bowling alley, a golf simulator and a bar, the home also has its very own medical suite complete with dental offices and an operating room!

If that wasn't enough, there is a hair salon, movie theatre, wine cellar with tasting room, an indoor pool, and a spa with steam shower. Talk about luxury!

Ben and Jennifer's potential new home has its own medical suite

The house is decorated in shades of white and beige with almost floor-to-ceiling windows letting in plenty of natural light. There is also a giant outdoor pool surrounded by acres of land, with the home looking very secluded from prying eyes.

Jennifer and Ben – also known as Bennifer - are said to have rekindled their romance shortly after the singer separated from former fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April.

Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance in April

They went Instagram official in July during Jen's 52nd birthday celebrations, with the actress sharing a loved-up photo of the couple wrapped in each other's arms and kissing.

The couple were previously engaged in 2004 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli in 2002. They also appeared in Jersey Girl, and Ben featured in his then-girlfriend's official music video for Jenny from the Block.

