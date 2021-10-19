The Rookie's Nathan Fillion transformed his home in lockdown – inside

When he's not starring in The Rookie, actor Nathan Fillion can return home to his beautiful Los Angeles house that he shares with his cat, Bowie.

Although he keeps the property very private, he delighted fans by sharing glimpses inside amid the pandemic – which even saw him create his own home studio. Keep scrolling to see inside his luxurious home…

Nathan Fillion's kitchen

The Desperate Housewives star recently prepared an impressive meal in his kitchen, inadvertently sharing a peek at his chic decor. He had positioned a chopping board and ingredients on a grey work surface while his pet cat lay on the wooden dining table watching him. A grey side table sits to the right and large glass sliding doors lead into the garden at the back of the room.

When Nathan virtually joined Comic-Con in 2020, he said: "This is my first time joining a Comic-Con panel from my kitchen." The clip showed off a wine rack, a wall plant and his very green garden where he had hung bird feeders.

Nathan Fillion's studio

Many people prioritised home renovations following the pandemic, including Nathan. During his virtual appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa said of his surroundings: "Wow that looks like you're in a set," and he responded: "I'm so glad you mentioned that, this is the first thing I did in lockdown in March, I built a studio."

Gesturing around the room, Nathan added: "This is my guest room that never gets used, there's a recording booth in the corner."

It is painted white with grey fabric wall tiles, a navy armchair and a TV, while there is a wooden tree trunk coffee table positioned to one side where Nathan keeps his remote control. Brown curtains and pampas grass add the finishing touches.

Nathan Fillion's living room

While hosting a Game of Thrones viewing party at his home, Nathan posed in his living room which follows the same neutral interior design as the rest of his home. Wooden floors, white walls and a white and brown TV unit holding the TV could be seen in his mirror selfie.

Nathan Fillion's garden

After a bird got stuck in his house, the actor caught it and released it outside, sharing the heartwarming video with fans. He stood on the patio with an outdoor BBQ on a stretch of lawn in front of him, while trees and hedges ensured the space remained very private.

