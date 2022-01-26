James Middleton and wife Alizée swapped London for country home with six family members – inside The Duchess of Cambridge's brother moved home in 2021

The Duchess of Cambridge's brother James Middleton had a busy year in 2021, after marrying Alizée Thevenet in the Côte d’Azur and moving into his new country pad.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's parents left £1.5million childhood home amid privacy concerns – inside

The couple, who met by chance in South Kensington in 2018, previously shared a house in London, but they ditched the city in favour of the countryside where they now live with their adorable pet dogs Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel and Nala. In fact, James revealed their furry friends were actually one of the reasons they chose a rural lifestyle.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Middleton shares video of parents' Bucklebury home for the sweetest reason

Shortly ahead of their move, the 34-year-old wrote in The Telegraph: "We are country people and love going out for long walks, but one of the key reasons we wanted to live in the countryside was our six dogs."

James has shared a few glimpses of his private home life with sweet photos of Alizée and their pets. Take a look at their new house, as well as their former London property and James' parents Carole and Michael Middleton's Berkshire home where the couple spent time during the pandemic…

The couple moved to their new home earlier this year

Sharing a snap of himself, Alizée and one of their pet dogs outside the red brick exterior, he wrote: "I think buying a house is up there with one of the most stressful experiences in my life.

"It’s been a hectic few months moving in to our new home & we couldn’t be happier. We are settling into our life in the country & the dogs their new home #housemove #lifeinthecountry #dogsofinstagram #dogs."

RELATED: Kate Middleton's siblings Pippa and James' houses are worlds apart

MORE: James Middleton's wife Alizée wore her mother-in-law Carole's wedding dress

James Middleton's living room

In keeping with the rustic property, the couple's open plan living room features a chunky wooden dining table, beams on the ceiling and a cast iron fireplace with a brick surround where their dogs posed for a photo.



Back in 2017, James posted a photo of one of his dogs as a puppy in the living room of his former home. He inadvertently showed that the room had olive green walls and wooden floors, as well as a traditional fireplace with green and cream tiles. There was wooden panelling along various areas of the walls, as well as a vintage oak piano.

READ: 16 jaw-dropping royal living rooms

It had a large open fireplace with a black stone back, and traditional logs. It was framed with a cream leather ledge and black railing to protect his dogs.

James Middleton's dining room

James is the proud owner of one golden retriever and five black spaniels, and he treats them to a la carte dinners at home. In March, he shared a photo of them sat around his wooden dining table, and revealed that the room was decorated with cream walls and a large mirror hanging in a wooden frame on the wall. His reflection also shared a peek at his staircase, which seemed to have black steps and a matching bannister.

MORE: Kate Middleton and Prince William's London home is another scale of luxury

RELATED: 12 show-stopping royal dining rooms

James Middleton's swimming pool

James shared several photos of his dogs and Alizee enjoying the outdoor swimming pool which is believed to be at Carole and Michael's home. It's built with white tiles and framed with tall bushes for privacy.

A different photo of another of his dogs jumping into the pool showed that there is also a white bench at one side of the pool.

James Middleton's garden

A photo of one of his dogs unveiled the garden at his parents' home, which has a big lawn and plants growing up the exterior of the house.

READ: Kate Middleton and Prince William's student home where they fell in love

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.