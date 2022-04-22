Inside Julia Roberts' incredible $24million property portfolio with Danny Moder

Why have one house when you can have four?! Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder divide their time between several beautiful properties spanning from Malibu to New Mexico, and have owned and sold many more in Hawaii and Manhattan over the past two decades.

Julia's property portfolio cost an estimated $24million (£18.4million), but is believed to be worth a lot more. Her second home in New Mexico was valued at $2.5million in 2008 so is likely to be worth many times that now should she ever decide to sell.

Julia and Danny's $9.5million Malibu compound

Julia and Danny's main family home is a sprawling Malibu compound that they bought for $9.5million back in 2003. The property spans over 6,000 square feet and boasts stunning ocean views, with a skate park and private courtyard.

The ultra-private couple rarely share glimpses inside their home on social media, but Danny did share a peek inside the family's living room when he celebrated his twins' 17th birthday in November.

The family's main home is in Malibu

Julia Roberts' $2.5million ranch in Taos, New Mexico

The actress bought her 32-acre ranch in Taos, New Mexico, in the '90s and has used it as a second home ever since. The property is where Danny and Julia tied the knot in 2002, and Julia has previously told Oprah Winfrey that it is where she feels most herself. "It's peaceful, and it's a relief. I always say you can't be in a bad mood here. I don't know if it's New Mexico or just the mountains, but you can't be silly in a negative way," she said.

Danny and Julia's $3.9million investment property in Malibu

The Hollywood couple have owned several properties in Malibu, and snapped up a $3.9million three-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage on Point Dume in 2017. The house is believed to have been an investment, rather than a place for Julia and Danny to live.

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's $8.3million San Francisco home

Julia and Danny divide their time between several properties with their three children

Julia and Danny broadened their property portfolio in early 2020 when they bought an $8.3million Victorian-style home in San Francisco. The five-storey home spans 6,200 square feet and has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a bespoke kitchen with olive coloured cabinets and a long breakfast bar.

Julia and Danny's former Manhattan apartments

The couple have previously owned several homes in Manhattan, including a penthouse in Gramercy Park that Julia bought in 1993 and ended up renting out, and a spacious Greenwich Village penthouse that they owned for five years before selling it for $5.35million in 2015.

Julia Roberts' former Hawaii holiday home

Julia and Danny invested in a $13million holiday home offering more than 200 feet of beach on Kauai's Hanalei Bay in 2011. It featured a five-bedroom main house and two acres of land with plenty of amenities for the family to enjoy, but they listed it for sale for $29.85million in 2015. It ultimately sold for $16.2million in 2016 after they dramatically reduced the asking price.

