Sarah Ferguson buys luxurious £5million Mayfair home for daughters Beatrice and Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson has reportedly bought a £5million home in one of London's wealthiest areas. Despite living at Royal Lodge Windsor with Prince Andrew, Sarah has splashed out on a mews house in Mayfair which belonged to close friend of the royals, the Duke of Westminster.

The acquisition has reportedly been made as a long-term investment for daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and would certainly have a lot to offer the siblings.

It was reportedly once separated into two flats but has been converted into a single property, and is located close to many of London's most desirable hotspots.

It previously belonged to the Duke of Westminster, 31, who is godfather to Prince George and one of Britain's richest men after inheriting his father's £10billion fortune in 2016.

Sarah Ferguson has reportedly bought a Mayfair mews house

Representatives for Sarah have confirmed the purchase but haven't shared any further details about the investment, including the price.

Both Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie already have their own family homes not far from their new mews house. Along with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their daughter Sienna, Beatrice divides her time between homes at St James's Palace and the Cotswolds.

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August recently moved into Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, after spending the past year living in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marital home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

The property is reportedly an investment for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

The family will now divide their time between London and Portugal, where Jack has landed a job at the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, where a 300-home development is being built.

While Sarah still lives with her ex-husband Prince Andrew at Royal Lodge Windsor, she has previously admitted that she doesn't class the £30million residence as her "home".

Speaking in an interview with The Telegraph, Sarah confessed: "When I’m in the UK I’m lucky enough to stay at Royal Lodge. I wouldn’t call it my home as that would be presumptuous."

