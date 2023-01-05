15 fireplace décor ideas for a stylish central feature These styling ideas and statement fireplaces will transform your living room

A fireplace is often the centerpiece and focal point of a living room, and can offer a great showcase for your favourite home accessories such as photo frames and ornaments.

It is also an area that you can restyle often to help refresh your room without redecorating, whether you switch it up seasonally with a festive garland in the winter and bold blooms throughout the spring, or simply move around accessories to keep things interesting.

And don't forget about the style of the fireplace itself; whether you choose a log burner, an electric fire, or even a decorative non-working fireplace, the model you choose and how you decorate the area surrounding it is a big factor to consider. What will you choose?

Think about tiles

Add impact to an otherwise monochrome fireplace with patterned or coloured tiles. These star print tiles catch the eye and add a contemporary touch to the otherwise classic décor. (Photo: Cult Furniture)

Keep it cosy

Create a cosy ambience during the autumn and winter months by surrounding your fireplace with candles and lights, and snuggly blankets draped in baskets. Eucalyptus garlands and a lit-up wreath add the ideal finishing touches to this gorgeous fireplace. (Photo: Lights4Fun)

Add a mirror

A decorative mirror is a great addition to your fireplace décor. Hang above the mantelpiece and surround with decorative vases and accessories to create a stylish and sophisticated fireplace.

Think outside the box

Talk about a statement fireplace; this hanging bio ethanol fireplace not only saves space, but creates a striking alternative to more traditional designs, with no need for a flue or chimney, and no harmful emissions. (Photo: Cuckooland)

Consider lighting

Adding uplighters to your fireplace will cast the surround with a subtle glow that creates a cosy setting for winter evenings. (Photo: John Cullen Lighting)

Embrace opulence

Want to make your living room feel truly luxurious? An ornate carved fireplace surround is the way to do it. Style with a gold-framed mirror and vases of flowers to complete the look. (Photo: Caffe Latte)

Get festive

What better time to transform your fireplace than at Christmas? Go all out with a garland on your mantelpiece, and style your hearth with festive ornaments and candles to create a stunning centerpiece for your Christmas décor. (Photo: The Range)

Paint it up

A wooden fireplace surround can be instantly revamped with a touch of paint, so don't forget it when redecorating your living room. The green hue of this fireplace provides the perfect contrast against the black wall in this dramatic room, or you could opt to paint the surround the same colour as your walls for a more minimalistic look. (Photo: Sofology)

Try natural textures

Embrace texture for a subtle way to restyle a neutral fireplace; think rich velvet furnishings, bouclé wall hangings, and a hanging plant draped over the mantelpiece alongside ornaments in shades of cream and brown. (Photo: Nest)

Incorporate it into a statement wall

Whether it's with a patterned wallpaper, open brick wall or contrasting paint, ensure your fireplace is well and truly the focal point of your living room by incorporating it into a statement wall. (Photo: Caffe Latte)

Try seasonal updates

As autumn arrives, update your fireplace with foliage, a string of lights, and even pumpkin-shaped accessories for a chic seasonal update. (Photo: Lights4Fun)

Surround it with panelling

If you have an electric fireplace without a traditional hearth or mantelpiece, wall panelling or a slat wall can make a great alternative for a stylish centerpiece. (Photo: Naturewall)

Take a maximalist approach

With a patterned tile heart and gold detailing behind this traditional fireplace, as well as an assortment of vases, prints and accessories on the fireplace, there's lots to love about this maximalist fireplace. (Photo: Lifestyle Floors)

Fill it with candles

Even if you don't have a fire within your fireplace, you can still create a stunning centerpiece by filling it with pillar candles for a low-cost alternative. (Photo: Victory Colours)

Create a log store

Alternatively, filling the space with logs and adding a show-stopping faux floral garland to your mantelpiece will completely transform your fireplace at minimal expense. (Photo: Fauxquet)

