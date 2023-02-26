Victoria Beckham transforms home for Harper's lavish sleepover - and wow! Victoria and David share four children together

Victoria Beckham shared a glimpse inside her daughter Harper's incredibly lavish sleepover on Saturday evening – and we're seriously envious!

Taking to her Victoria Beckham Beauty Instagram account, the mother-of-four posted a series of behind-the-scenes clips ahead of the luxurious event.

Pulling out all the stops, the fashion designer transformed an open living space into a boho festival area complete with bunting, miniature tents, floral garlands and faux sheepskin rugs.

Beyond this, VB, 48, treated her 11-year-old daughter and her pals to a very special goody bag brimming with an array of beauty treats. Sharing the video with her followers, Victoria explained: "So Harper is doing a Victoria Beckham Beauty sleepover with her friends.

"How cool is this? So they're going to have some beauty treatments, they've got their goody bags. And we've actually even set up a spa, haven't we Harper?"

In the sweet clip, Harper beamed from ear to ear as she excitedly posed for her mum's Instagram video. For the special occasion, the youngster rocked a chic white shirt and a pair of light wash denim jeans. As for her hair, Harper opted to wear her blonde tresses in two stylish French plaits.

Alongside a separate photo, the former Spice Girl gushed: "#HarperSeven you're the best host! A #VictoriaBeckhamBeauty sleeper [pink heart emoji] xx VB."

It's been an exciting few weeks for the Beckham clan. And last week, David, Victoria, Harper and Cruz made the most of their half-term break by jetting off to France for a spot of skiing.

Sharing a sneak peek inside their snowy getaway, VB delighted her Instagram fans with a series of candid family snapshots. Amongst the slew of images, the Wannabe singer included a sweet photo of Harper on the slopes, making a heart shape with her fingers.

Elsewhere, the style queen posted a touching photo of herself posing alongside her husband, David. Victoria looked her usual polished self in an all-black ski ensemble, a sleek Prada jumper, futuristic goggles and a cosy winter beanie.

David, 47, meanwhile, rocked a coral-hued thermal fleece, a neck gaiter, black wayfarer sunglasses and a cream knitted beanie.

She captioned the photos: "Kisses from the Alps! Après-ski ft. #VBEyewear @DavidBeckham @DBEyewear @CruzBeckham #HarperSeven xx I love you so much! When VB collaborates with Prada on the slopes."

