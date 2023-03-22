Holly Willoughby sparks major reaction from fans with candid photo from her £3million home The Wydle Moon founder is a doting mother…

Holly Willoughby often dazzles her 8.2 million followers with a glamorous look, but on Wednesday, she sparked a major reaction among fans for a very different reason.

Taking to her Instagram feed, the blonde beauty, 42, shared a hilarious photo of herself holding her dog, Bailey, in between her legs whilst standing in the glamorous kitchen of her impressive £3million London Home.

Holly had to keep Bailey close

Captioning the photo, the star penned: "Tell me the cats in the kitchen without telling me the cats in the kitchen…," alongside a crying cat emoji.

Teddy and Bluebell joined the family in 2016

"Haha!! This really made me laugh!!... Nice kitchen floor tiles too!" one fan replied. A second added: "You look like you're about to ride Bailey as if she’s a horse!!!" Whilst a concerned fan added: "Do they still not get on? What happened to Teddy?"

Bailey has joined Holly on This Morning countless times

Holly has two cats Teddy and Bluebell, and the feline duo got off to a rocky start with the bubbly pup.

In November 2021, one month after Bailey was welcomed into the family, the This Morning star shared a video of Bluebell finally bonding with the then-new family member who was waiting for her at the end of the stairs. Watch the clip below.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby shares milestone moment between her cat and dog

At the time, Holly admitted the adjustment had been a slow one, revealing that had taken several weeks for Bluebell to trust her new home companion.

Captioning a video of the apprehensive meeting, she wrote: "Introducing a puppy to a cat has to be a slow and gentle process. I installed a baby stair gate so that Bluebell would feel safe and have the run of the house upstairs. Over the course of a few weeks, she ventured down, one step a day, until this happened at the weekend. One small step for cat, one giant leap for our family…"

