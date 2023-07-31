Inside Blur star Damon Albarn's controversial eco home amid split from Suzi Winstanley

Blur frontman Damon Albarn worried fans at Wembley, when he wept onstage, with many speculating his tears were due to his split from partner of 25 years, Suzi Winstanley.

The couple, who share 23-year-old daughter Missy, have reportedly gone their separate ways, with Damon leaving their Notting Hill home. Thankfully, the musician also owns a sprawling property in Devon, where he can heal from his heartbreak.

The eco-friendly home is situated near the village of Kellaton, in the South Devon Area Of Outstanding Natural Beauty – and while it's likely a retreat from the hustle and bustle of city living, the home hasn't been without its issues.

© Getty Damon Albarn and his partner Suzi Winstanley have reportedly split

Damon installed ground source heat pumps at his home, but while his addition is good for the environment, the local parish council was less impressed, calling the heat pumps "visually and acoustically intrusive" due to their placement near a public footpath.

The council also objected to other changes made at the property, with the rocker reportedly undertaking “revision to external cladding material and high-level window design and additional external door to gable end of workshop/studio, plus additional ground source heat pump,” according to South Hams District Council planning documents.

SEE: Sinead O'Connor's former £855k house that has caused controversy

The papers stated that Damon had completed the works on his home before retrospectively seeking planning permission – though the council had not originally objected.

"The parish council had not seen a problem but when the works were put into context with these historic site comments, the siting of the ‘proposed’ heat pump outside the application red curtilage line was highlighted as a concern.

© Shutterstock Damon Albarn sought planning permission on his Devon home retrospectively

“Retrospective planning applications were never well received so parish council were disappointed with this siting as the purpose of this pump was to heat additional commercial not residential premises.

RELATED: David and Victoria Beckham's garden renovation plans at £12m home spark controversy

"The setting of a second heat pump outside the red line, on the application, located right next to the footpath was intrusive visually and acoustically when it was felt it could have been located away from the footpath and still keep noise away from the main property," they continued.

Luckily for the star, he was granted retrospective consent for the heat pump and cladding at the property, meaning he won't need to remove them.

We hope Damon's country abode will be the perfect sanctuary for him amid his relationship troubles.

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub