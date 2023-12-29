David Beckham shows off pristine kitchen at mum Sandra's rarely-pictured house

The Beckhams have it all, including a £73 million global property portfolio spanning London and Miami, so it's refreshing to see them spending down-to-earth family time just like the rest of us over Christmas.

David Beckham and his wife Victoria took the youngest members of their brood, Cruz, 18, and 12-year-old Harper, to visit his mum Sandra on Thursday, where they enjoyed a classic English meal of gammon, fried egg, and chips (which just happens to be the footballer's favourite meal!). Proving they're just like any other family, the former Manchester United star joked that his sister Joanne had left him all the washing up to do.

© Instagram David Beckham and his family enjoyed a down-to-earth meal of gammon eggs and chips with mum Sandra

DB joked: "Lunch with mum & then the dishes with a few laughs. love u mum @sandra_beckham49 @jo_jo_beckham_ who didn’t do dishes SHOCKER chips were ok though @victoriabeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.

Fans were loving the rare glimpse at his family's pristine home. Sandra's kitchen/dinner is simple yet swish, featuring grey kitchen units with silver handles and dark marble countertops.

© Instagram The former Manchester United star joked that his sister Joanne left him all the washing up

The circular dining table with beige upholstered chairs takes centre stage in the neutrally decorated room. A large window overlooking the garden offers the perfect spot to admire the view from while washing up (not that his sister would know).

The Beckhams have invested much of their fortune into real estate, including their £31 million mammoth Holan Park townhouse, a Miami penthouse, and a Dubai pad, as well as a luxury yacht.

© Instagram David is a regular chez Sandra for gammon, fried eggs and chips

David and Victoria Beckham's Cotswolds kitchen

The Beckham clan spent Christmas at their second countryside home in the Cotswolds, which has very different vibes from David's mum's home.

As rustic as Sandra's abode is modern, the £6 million farmhouse is the picture of rural bliss – in fact, it looks strikingly similar to the luxury Soho Farmhouse nearby.

© Instagram The Beckham clan spent Christmas at their second countryside home in the Cotswolds

A photograph from the famous family's Christmas Day celebrations saw David in chef mode, holding a glass of wine as he prepared to carve a large turkey.

Twinkling festive garlands adorned the wooden balcony while a floor-to-ceiling glass window flooded the rustic kitchen with natural light.

© Alamy David and Victoria's Cotswolds home is paradise for their four children

The kitchen boasts state-of-the-art appliances, a large kitchen island, and copious seating options for the whole family, making it the perfect party pad for festive gatherings.

The outside of the property is equally impressive. The gardens were transformed with the help of three-time Chelsea Flower Show winner Marcus Barnett, who created their very own "fairy tale garden".

© Instagram Their rustic Cotswolds kitchen is perfect for family gatherings

The gorgeous space boasts a pergola and an orchard, not to mention a new chicken coop, plunge pool, and a beekeeping area for honey lover David.

Young Harper also has her very own tree house on the grounds, a private custom-made sanctuary where she can escape from her older brothers Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, and Cruz.