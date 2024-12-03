Jonathan Ross' £2m Dorset farmhouse he's fighting to keep private

Jonathan Ross has been a staple on British TV for many years now, so it's perhaps unsurprising that the presenter and chat show host is the proud owner of more than one impressive home.
The Masked Singer judge, 64, and his author wife, Jane Goldman, 54, typically live in the capital, but at weekends and during extended holidays, they've been escaping to the countryside thanks to their sprawling 16th-century farmhouse in Dorset.
Jonathan and Jane, who wed in 1988 and are parents to three children, bought the Grade-II listed home in 2005. It's situated on six acres of land, so the family have been afforded space in abundance and, with it, a generous amount of privacy.
However, the privacy they've enjoyed is now under threat. According to reports, Jonathan has been battling with local authorities and property consultants Montagu Evans after plans emerged for a new-build housing estate right next to his farmhouse.
At first, the television broadcaster expressed his dismay at 93 homes being built on his doorstep, but now, it's since been reported that there are plans to build twice as many as originally thought.
With the new properties being adjacent to his home, Jonathan has expressed his fury at the new homes facing into bedrooms at their home.
Jonathan's estate in Dorset is large enough to accommodate a swimming pool, tennis courts, riding grounds and its own orchard.
The TV star has shared some photos from their Dorset home, click through the gallery to see…
