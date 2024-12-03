Jonathan Ross' £2m Dorset farmhouse he's fighting to keep private

Jonathan Ross has been a staple on British TV for many years now, so it's perhaps unsurprising that the presenter and chat show host is the proud owner of more than one impressive home.

The Masked Singer judge, 64, and his author wife, Jane Goldman, 54, typically live in the capital, but at weekends and during extended holidays, they've been escaping to the countryside thanks to their sprawling 16th-century farmhouse in Dorset.

Jonathan and Jane, who wed in 1988 and are parents to three children, bought the Grade-II listed home in 2005. It's situated on six acres of land, so the family have been afforded space in abundance and, with it, a generous amount of privacy.

© Getty Jonathan Ross is having trouble with his £2m farmhouse

However, the privacy they've enjoyed is now under threat. According to reports, Jonathan has been battling with local authorities and property consultants Montagu Evans after plans emerged for a new-build housing estate right next to his farmhouse.

At first, the television broadcaster expressed his dismay at 93 homes being built on his doorstep, but now, it's since been reported that there are plans to build twice as many as originally thought.

With the new properties being adjacent to his home, Jonathan has expressed his fury at the new homes facing into bedrooms at their home.

Jonathan's estate in Dorset is large enough to accommodate a swimming pool, tennis courts, riding grounds and its own orchard.

The TV star has shared some photos from their Dorset home, click through the gallery to see…

1/ 5 © Instagram In the summer, Jonathan shared a video discussing his favourite tools and DIY skills and, aptly, he filmed it from his own shed-cum-workshop which is located just outside the front of their farmhouse. Jonathan has made the shed area a total mancave. The interiors are stone and wood and there are spotlights and wooden benches. There are also plenty of tools hanging on the wall for when the TV star is hard at work.

2/ 5 © Instagram Another photo showed their adorable dog having a snooze as the sunshine poured in from the stunning garden. The lounge area features a floral sofa with large doors, as well as hardwood flooring and a decorative floor lamp.

3/ 5 © Instagram This snap shows one corner of the enormous garden. Jonathan was taking a moment to put his feet up in the sunshine and was clearly enjoying the view in front of him. The garden has a bench for dining, a patio area and a blue gate leading out from the lawn into the endless fields that surround their home.



4/ 5 © Instagram Another snapshot shows a different angle of their outdoor area and a glimpse into a utility area. The gorgeous stone exterior of the home is shown in its entirety.



5/ 5 © Instagram Jonathan also showed the inside of one of the bedrooms at their home, and it's so chic! The bed is covered with fluffy throws and scatter cushions. Behind sits a shelving unit with plenty of potted plants and mirrors reflecting the daylight into the room. Outside the window, we can see the brick exterior and structure of the huge farmhouse.

