Sofia Vergara's new LA mansion gets festive makeover - see towering Christmas tree

Sofia Vergara transformed her luxurious mega mansion into a magical fairytale grotto as she unveiled a dazzling Christmas tree that shimmered with festive spirit on Thursday.

© Instagram The opulent Christmas tree added festive spirit to the living space

The America’s Got Talent judge took to her Instagram story to share a picture of the decked out tree that lit up her opulent living space. The towering tree was adorned with tasteful brown and gold baubles, and embellished with sweet velvet bows, magical acorns and miniature presents. The majestic tree added some magical spirit to Sofia's grand living room with the warm toned lights glistening in the evening.

The neutral toned decorations perfectly matched Sofia's cream sofas and linen curtains set against the marble and light wood coffee tables. The room oozed warmth with a pair of gold lamps and a stunning fireplace. The tree was placed on top of a camel toned decorative mat.

The Griselda star has been ushering in the festive period since her getaway to Casa Chipi Chipi, her vacation home located in Colombia, for Thanksgiving. Sofia jetted off to her home country for the holidays and was joined by her mum Margarita Vergara and son Manolo Vergara.

Manolo, 33, was born in Barranquilla, Colombia in 1991, when his mom was 18 years old. His father is Sofia's childhood sweetheart Joe González, and the pair married in 1991 before divorcing in 1993.

The group, who arrived by seaplane, posed together on the shore, ready to kick off the celebrations at Casa Chipi Chipi.

The AGT star recently had her LA abode revamped by renowned interior designer Ohara Davies-Gaetano for the holiday season. Her picturesque sanctuary features a stunning white kitchen detailed with gold accents and a marble worktop that looks onto her large garden space.

Unlike the rest of us who are cosying up in our festive sweaters, Sofia got into the festive spirit by soaking up the sun in an array of sultry swimsuits. The star donned a black, waist-cinching swimsuit detailed with nude, abstract shapes. The swimwear of choice featured an asymmetric, one shoulder strap that extends into a ruffled off-cut.

And it seems Sofia has caught some nostalgic spirit during the winter season as she also posted a throwback photograph of her posing in a jaw-dropping bikini in Miami. Sofia looked incredible as she donned a camo print mini bikini which featured a cutout, plunging neckline. The star displayed her killer toned physique as she posed for the camera with her luscious locks swept back by a breeze for the steamy photoshoot.