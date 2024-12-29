David Beckham's larger-than-life portrait of himself at $80m Miami home

Christmas was a family affair for the Beckham family, with David and Victoria Beckham bringing together all four of their children; Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper to celebrate the holidays in Miami.

In heartwarming photographs shared to fashion designer Victoria's Instagram, the proud mother-of-four shared a snap of her stylish family standing in front of their towering Christmas tree - the centrepiece of their nine-bedroom, £60 million mega-mansion overlooking Biscayne Bay.

"Being together for the holidays makes me so happy xxxx I love you all so much," penned the former Spice Girl, who also included Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz Beckham in her family tribute.

© Instagram Victoria paid tribute to her family at Christmas

Very few photographs of the Beckham's brand new mega-mansion have been shared by the family, with Inter Miami president David having only purchased the sprawling home in October this year.

In one photo of the Beckham children linking arms and posing together, however, a reflection captured in one of the wrap-around windows gave fans a glimpse into the family's stylish living room - and a unique piece of artwork that hangs in the hallway.

© Instagram In the background of the photograph, a portrait of David was reflected in the window

In the snap, a larger-than-life, towering portrait of David with a buzzcut can be seen hanging from one of the walls. The iconic hairstyle was a signature of David's in 2000 when he was at the peak of his football career.

Reflecting on the choice to shave his hair off, the football player opened up about his decision in his eponymous Netfilx docuseries. The Netflix docuseries Beckham delved into several parts of the former soccer player’s life — including the dramatic story of what happened behind the scenes when he got a buzz cut in 2000.

© Getty David initially shocked fans when he shaved his head in 2000

"I had a hairdresser at the time called Tyler. I said to him, 'I’m gonna cut my hair' and he was like, 'Are you sure? You really want to do that?,'" the father-of-four explained in the third episode of the docuseries. He said his Manchester United Coach Sir Alex Ferguson confronted him about the change ahead of their match against Leicester City in March 2000. "And [Ferguson] said, 'David take the cap off.' And I said, ‘No.'"

Despite causing a serious stir at the time, David admitted he never shaved his head "for attention".

Nevertheless, the hairstyle became a symbol of pop culture at the time, with schools even having to enforce bans on shaved heads as a result of football-obsessed children wanting to copy their football idol.

© Victoria Beckham Instagram Victoria Beckham and David split their year between London and Miami

Built in 2018, David and Victoria's breathtaking Miami property also features a pool, a spa, a gym and a private cinema. Outside, the pad appears to be the perfect place to unwind thanks to its own private jetty with views stretching across Biscayne Bay.