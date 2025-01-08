The Hollywood stars caught up in the LA wildfires - Mark Hamill, Robbie Williams, Eugene Levy and more

Raging wildfires tore through Southern California on Tuesday, prompting officials to issue evacuation orders for at least 30,000 people.

Fires ripped through areas including suburbs in Los Angeles and the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood which is home to an array of A-list stars including the likes of Ben Affleck, Reese Witherspoon and Tom Hanks

© Getty Images Numerous A-listers live in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood

The rapidly growing fires were exacerbated by low humidity and powerful winds. A statement issued by the Los Angeles City Fire Department read: "People in the area of Palisades need to evacuate now due to a rapidly moving wildfire.

"Pack all people and pets into your vehicle and leave the area immediately. If you are not in the mandatory evacuation zone, stay off the roads to allow first responders and evacuees to move quickly."

See below for the latest celebrity updates…

© Getty Images Mark Hamill Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, 73, was evacuated from Malibu as a result of the inferno. Taking to Instagram, he shared an update which read: "Personal Fire Update: 7pm – Evacuated Malibu so last-minute there [were] small fires on both sides of the road as we approached PCH (Pacific Coast Highway)."



He continued: "8:15pm – Marilou, Trixie & I arrive at Chelsea's house in Hollywood. Most horrific fire since '93. Stay safe."



© Getty Images James Woods Emmy-award winning actor James Woods, 77, evacuated his home amid the raging fires. In an update, he said: "We were blessed to have LA fire and police depts doing their jobs so well. We are safe and out… Can not speak more highly of the LA fire and LAPD."



© Getty Images Eugene Levy Schitt's Creek actor Eugene Levy revealed that he was forced to evacuate his home. "The smoke looked pretty black and intense over Temescal Canyon. I couldn't see any flames, but the smoke was very dark," he told the Los Angeles Times.



© Getty Images Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Reality TV star Spencer Pratt, 41, and his wife Heidi Montag, 38, were also affected by the wildfires in the Pacific Palisades area. According to TMZ, the pair were evacuated from their Los Angeles home.



© Getty Images Robbie Williams The blazing fires also had an impact on numerous movie premieres and Hollywood events. Former Take That singer Robbie Williams, 50, was dealt a blow after the US premiere of the biopic, Better Man, had to be cancelled due to the "dangerous conditions affecting Los Angeles," according to US media outlets. A Paramount spokesperson was quoted as saying: "Due to the dangerous conditions affecting Los Angeles we are cancelling tomorrow's premiere of Better Man. "Our thoughts are with those impacted by the devastating fires resulting from these conditions, and we encourage everyone to stay safe and follow guidance and orders from local officials and government agencies."

© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez On Tuesday, the premiere of J-Lo's new film UNSTOPPABLE was cancelled due to "safety concerns around heightened wind activity and fire outbreaks." Also set to attend were Don Cheadle, Michael Peña and Mykelti Williamson.



© Getty Chet Hanks Tom Hanks' sons, Chet, shared a message about his hometown of Pacific Palisades after it became engulfed by flames. "The neighborhood I grew up in is burning to the ground [right now]. Pray for Palisades," he wrote on his Instagram Stories.



© Getty Images SAG nominations Elsewhere, the SAG Awards had to cancel a live nominations announcement due to the fires. They were scheduled to be announced on Wednesday morning but will now instead be unveiled via press release and online. A statement from the awards organisers said: "We urge everyone to stay safe and thank you for your continued support."



© Getty Chris Pratt Numerous A-listers were also quick to speak out on the wildfires. Among them was Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt who praised the firefighters and first responders. In a post shared to Instagram, he wrote: "Please send prayers and strength tonight to everyone in Los Angeles affected by these devastating fires. "Los Angeles is in a state of emergency and over 30,000 have been ordered to evacuate. Thank you to the brave firefighters and first responders who are working tirelessly to protect lives, homes, and wildlife as they battle fast-moving wildfire fuelled by fierce winds. "You are true heroes, and we are endlessly grateful for your sacrifice and courage."

© FilmMagic Billie Eilish Also reacting on social media was singer Billie Eilish who penned: "What's going on in LA right now is sooo scary and devastating."

