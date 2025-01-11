Meghan Markle wears pinny in rustic country kitchen - see new look inside mansion

Meghan Markle's latest Instagram video, a tribute to her late dog Guy, has provided new glimpses inside her and Prince Harry's wholesome life together. In one moment, Meghan was seen cooking in the kitchen and doting over her beloved dogs. Watch the full video below…

WATCH: Meghan Markle shares a look back at her time with pet dog Guy

The sweet moment, captured on camera inside her beautiful cooking space saw Meghan cooing over her dogs, bending down to give them a pet before returning to stir a sauce on her hob.

The Duchess was wearing a yellow pinafore over her white top and blue jeans, no doubt to prevent her red-coloured sauce splashing on her lovely outfit.

Fans could get a good look at Meghan's kitchen in the video

The clip was a chance for fans to admire Meghan's traditional cooking space with classic wooden cabinets, stone features and pretty blue tiles. The kitchen doesn't appear to have changed much since Harry and Meghan purchased the house back in 2020 as it resembles the photo shown on Giggster, a rental platform where the property was featured before.

The family's kitchen before they bought the house

Meghan is a dab hand in the kitchen and her new show, With Love, Meghan proves exactly that as she gets stuck into recipes alongside a whole host of guests.

© Netflix Meghan seen in her new Netflix show

She also famously shared that she was, in fact, cooking a chicken when her husband proposed at their former home, Nottingham Cottage.

After 'Nott Cott' the couple moved into Frogmore Cottage, and this UK property was also featured in Meghan's poignant video, with a look at the garden space when the Duchess snapped a selfie with her pet dog.

Meghan's sweet selfie featured in her video montage

Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, gave us fresh looks inside Frogmore, including the bathroom where a baby Prince Archie was treated to a bubble bath.

Archie spent the first few months of his life in Windsor at Frogmore Cottage

Now, the couple reside in Montecito and they are fully settled into their wholesome US life with plenty of outdoor space and beaches nearby.

Will the couple ever move back to the UK?

© Archewell The family are settled stateside

When speaking to The Cut, Meghan surfaced her concerns over safety and privacy for her family in the UK.

The interviewer, Allison P. Davis, wrote: "Earlier in our conversation about her goals for the life she’s creating here, she’d remarked upon how, if Archie were in school in the UK, she'd never be able to do school pickup and drop-off without it being a royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people snapping pictures."

Meghan said: "Sorry, I have a problem with that. That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child."