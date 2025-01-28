Prince Harry films at Montecito mansion - and it looks like a holiday villa

The Duke of Sussex has released a brand-new video shot from his sprawling Montecito estate, and it looks just as gorgeous as ever.

Prince Harry shared this special video message on Tuesday to promote the 2025 WellChild Awards. As he urged members of the public to send in their nominations for this year's awards, he allowed the public to admire a corner of his beautiful residence. Watch the video below...

WATCH: Prince Harry records from gorgeous terrace at private home

The royal stood on the veranda of his multi-million-dollar home which looks like it could be a holiday villa. It features stone-clad pillars, a verdant climbing plant and a sweet lantern-style outdoor light. Behind Harry a set of blue double doors could be seen, leading into their main residence.

The Californian sunshine was shining, lighting up the archway to Harry's left, which is where their beautifully manicured lawns are, an area that we've been able to admire on the couple's Netflix docuseries.

© WellChild Prince Harry has urged the public to nominate inspiring young people

Their garden appears to be well used for fun with their two children, as Harry has released a video clip of himself and son Prince Archie whizzing down a slip 'n' slide, and we've also seen the family partake in a game of football in the same spot. When Princess Lilibet was younger, she used the lawn to perfect her crawling skills, again a sweet clip that was shared on their hit docuseries.

Did you know that it was the garden that won the royals over when it came to their property purchase?

Romantic garden feature

There are two palm trees in their grounds that are very sentimental to the family, as Meghan revealed when speaking to The Cut. "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees. See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it’s us.' And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, 'Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa.'"

In the same interview, Meghan revealed: "We did everything we could to get this house. Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

Former UK home

© Netflix The couple packing their belongings at Frogmore Cottage

The Sussexes' former garden at UK home Frogmore Cottage may have been much smaller in scale, but it was certainly still very impressive.

In a very rare clip showcasing the area, Harry can be seen playing in the garden which has an immaculately striped lawn, many trees for privacy and a wooden arbour.

© Netflix Harry's former garden featured in his Netflix documentary

In a photo taken in the garden, it was revealed that they also had a sweet summer house – one they chose to paint during their stay.

Prince William's brother and the former Suits actress had extensive renovations made to the property before moving in and these included replacing ceiling beams, floor joists, heating, gas, electrical systems, and re-plumbing. The costly £2.4 million overhaul was originally paid for by taxpayer money via the Sovereign Grant, but the couple have since repaid the bill.

The exterior of Frogmore Cottage

The couple officially relinquished their UK home, Frogmore Cottage, in 2023, after King Charles reportedly asked them to leave.

It's a possibility that their close pal Ellen DeGeneres could now host them when in the UK as the presenter has purchased a Cotswolds farmhouse with her wife Portia de Rossi. However, Harry is still not happy with the lack of security he and his family have when in England so it could be quite some time before the family embark on a UK jaunt.