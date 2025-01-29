Inside the impenetrable £242m nuclear bunker where the rich and famous will shelter during WW3

In the face of a global disaster such as a world war or nuclear attack, the rich and famous will soon have somewhere to retreat.

Security company SAFE has a giant bunker planned for Virginia, named 'Aerie', which will house luxury apartments for billionaires to hide out in during a major disaster.

What one of the luxury apartments will look like

This impenetrable fortress' construction costs £242 million and while it may seem like something from a futuristic movie, it is actually set to be built by summer 2026.

There is no end of security features inside such as blast-proof walls and ballistic glass. There are also subterranean spaces and a nuclear-proof shelter. However, it's not just practical security that the company strives for. This apocalyptic members' club has been designed to perfection and is brimming with luxury facilities like swimming pools, AI medical suites, an IV therapy room and even a climbing wall.



The members won't be short of luxury features to enjoy

SAFE is sworn to secrecy over their rich and famous clients and was unable to disclose any details due to strict NDAs. However, celebrities such as Kayne West, Kim Kardashian and Tom Cruise all have 'doomsday' style bunkers at their own properties, highlighting the growing trend for this level of security among the elite.

The fortress will have robotic medical suites

Naomi Corbi, Director of Medical Preparedness spoke exclusively to HELLO! about the company, explaining why she thinks SAFE's security is impenetrable. "SAFE's invisible security provides another very important advantage because you can't defeat what you can't see. And there is nothing more intimidating to the bad guys than the unknown."

An example of an underground fortress

"AERIE is the first ever solution to this age-old problem [security], providing the most effective solution to the threat," says Naomi.

There are plans for an ice room too for cryotherapy

So how did they decide which luxury leisure features to add inside Aerie? Naomi reveals that "there are two levels of features; those that are a part of the AERIE Club and those that members have custom tailored for their individual shelters. The AERIE Club features are decided by AERIE’s Board and Member input. The tailored features within each member's sanctuary are left to their preferences."

The bunker would be nuclear proof

Royal bunkers

The royal family share this concern over safety and they have had panic rooms installed in royal residences for many years now.

Global Citizen has previously reported that "Kate and William's royal apartment at Kensington Palace includes a panic room with an air filtration system, guarding against biological warfare, and an escape tunnel."

© Getty The royal reportedly have doomsday features at home

King Charles also has similar style panic rooms at Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace, installed under the late Queen Elizabeth II when the terrorism threat in the UK had been raised.

According to The Times, the structures have "a bullet-resistant and fire-retardant steel core" in the form of "18in thick steel walls," which will protect against all number of threats including "poison gas, bomb attacks or assassination by terrorists". They also have special air systems, battery-powered energy, food supplies and medicine.